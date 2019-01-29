‘Project Runway’ host Karlie Kloss gushes about husband Josh Kushner, married life: ‘It just feels different’

Karlie Kloss is having a blast in her new role as a wife.

In October the supermodel and new host of “Project Runway” tied the knot with Josh Kushner, who is the younger brother of Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump’s husband and close adviser to President Trump.

“I love being married. Honestly, I just feel really happy — it’s so nice to just have a home base,” Kloss, 26, told reporters Tuesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour at the Langham Hotel in Pasadena, Calif. “You can’t explain it — nothing has really changed, but yet in all the best ways it just feels different. I love it.”

Kloss said her adjustment to married life and juggling all of her projects and obligations couldn’t be possible without Kushner, whom she said has been a more-than-willing participant and supporter in her ever-changing, hyper-busy career.

“You could probably ask any women in this room that question and I’m sure every woman is juggling 10 things that you wouldn’t even realize, Kloss said. “And for me, I feel really grateful that I have a partner, my husband, who is an incredible support to me and wants to help [me] accomplish my dreams no matter what they are.”

While Kloss is replacing longtime “Project Runway” staple Heidi Klum as host and executive producer, the fashion star said she was excited to take on the task of elevating the series and knows that her experience in the fashion industry is a definite asset to the overall goal of the series.

“That was a major part of why I was excited at this point in my life to come on board and bring my expertise and the things I’ve learned from working with some of the best in the business,” Kloss explained. “And yet, also I am 26 years old and a girl, a shopper, a consumer in this day and age.”

“I feel like I have this really unique vantage point — I’m a veteran in this industry and I was excited to bring that to the show.”

“Project Runway” returns to its original home on Bravo with a 90-minute premiere on March 14.