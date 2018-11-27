Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver is engaged: 'My fairytale come true'

Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver will be wearing more than just wings this year.

On Monday, model announced she and boyfriend Alexandre DeLeon got engaged while vacationing in Finland last week.

“I SAID HELL-FREAKIN’-YES!!!! I’M ENGAGED ,” the 25-year-old stunner revealed. “I have never been more sure about anything in my life. You are my biggest adventure. My fairytale come true. My soulmate. My best friend.”

Skriver’s ring is estimated to cost between $40,000 and $70,000, “depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the center diamond,” said Brilliant Earth‘s vice president of strategy and merchandising Kathryn Money.

“Josephine’s elegant ring features a 3-carat emerald cut diamond in a split shank diamond accented platinum or white gold setting,” Money described.

Skriver’s ring is also said to be on trend with a number of celebrity brides.

“Fancy-shaped [non-round] diamonds have been increasing in popularity this year, and a number of celebrities, including Beyoncé, Amal Clooney and Kim Kardashian, have opted for an engagement ring featuring an emerald cut diamond,” Money said.

“Emerald cut diamonds create a flattering look as their elongated shape lengthens the wearer’s finger.”

