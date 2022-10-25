Expand / Collapse search
Victoria Beckham reveals the outfit with David that still 'haunts' her, shuts down Spice Girls reunion rumor

The singer-turned-designer also shut down rumors of a Spice Girls reunion

By Will Mendelson | Fox News
Victoria Beckham got candid about a certain look with husband David Beckham that still "haunts" her to this day.

On Monday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live," the singer-turned-designer opened up to host Andy Cohen about an outfit she's still embarrassed by — the matching black leather pantsuits Beckham and her husband wore for their Millennium New Year's Eve Party in 1999.

"I still ... I mean it haunts me," she told Cohen. "It does haunt me, but I love it. But, you know, we really considered those outfits. I mean we really talked about it. There was a naivete to it that was just so sweet."

When Cohen asked why it still haunts her, Beckham replied, "Because everybody pulls it out of the bag."

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham tied the knot in 1999.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham tied the knot in 1999. (2015 Samir Hussein)

Beckham also addressed whether she'd be up for a Spice Girls reunion after a fan had asked her.

"You know, I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls, but, you know, I think that now with everything else that I've got going on with my fashion and my beauty line, four children, you know, I just — I couldn't commit to that," she revealed.

Victoria Beckham shut down rumors of a Spice Girls reunion in the near future.

Victoria Beckham shut down rumors of a Spice Girls reunion in the near future. (AP)

"But I had so much fun in the Spice Girls. I love the girls. I really, really enjoy singing Spice Girls when I'm doing karaoke, but I think I'd better leave it there."

The Spice Girls met the queen in 1997 after they performed two songs on the Royal Variety Show.

The Spice Girls met the queen in 1997 after they performed two songs on the Royal Variety Show. (AFP via Getty Images)

The Spice Girls last reunited for a tour in 2019, but Beckham did not join the group, choosing to focus on her fashion label.

Trending