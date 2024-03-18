Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Tom Cruise flashes muscular abs at Hollywood landmark

Cruise is in post-production on the 8th installment of 'Mission Impossible' franchise

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Tom Cruise takes on speedflying for 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' Video

Tom Cruise takes on speedflying for 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'

Go behind the scenes with Tom Cruise as he performs one of the "most dangerous sports in the world" for "Mission: Impossible." (Credit: Paramount Picture/Skydance)

Tom Cruise knows a thing or two about staying in shape.

Cruise, 61, showed off a glimpse of his toned abs while scaling the famous Hollywood sign on Saturday across a stretch of the Santa Monica Mountains in Los Angeles.

The "Mission Impossible" star hopped on top of the large white letters with a few film crew friends and lifted his black T-shirt for a quick snap.

Actor Tom Cruise sports black T-shirt with slacks while hanging on to Hollywood sign

Tom Cruise flashed his abs and appeared ready to film another death-defying stunt on Saturday in Los Angeles. (Backgrid/Getty Images)

Representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

It is not clear what Cruise was working on to get the shot, but he is known for performing his own death-defying stunts as one of Hollywood's most coveted actors. 

Paramount Pictures announced in October that the eighth installment of "Mission: Impossible" would be pushed back by one year.

The studio cited the SAG-AFTRA strike as one of the reasons for halting production and moved the release date from June 28, 2024 to May 23, 2025.

It is not the first time Cruise has faced production problems on his films, especially with the action-packed "Mission: Impossible" franchise, where he stars and performs his own stunts as agent Ethan Hunt. 

Production came to a grinding halt on "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" in 2017 when Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt where he jumped between buildings. He got the shot and went back to filming despite not being fully healed.

Tom Cruise holds on to glass panels during Mission Impossible stunt

Tom Cruise scaled the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa, as part of a stunt for "Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol." (Paramount)

The following installment, "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One," was shut down twice due to the pandemic. In addition, Cruise faced scrutiny for leaked audio where he chastised crew members for not adhering to social distancing rules.

Forbes reported that Cruise paid $700,000 for the cast and crew to live on cruise ships, essentially creating a safe environment for the team to work without risking a COVID-19 outbreak.

Tom Cruise free climbing in Mission Impossible II

Tom Cruise refused to allow a stunt double to perform a free-climbing stunt in "Mission: Impossible II" and instead learned how to climb. (Paramount)

"Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" earned $567.5 million worldwide and received some of the best reviews in the franchise's 27-year history.

"Top Gun: Maverick" also faced multiple setbacks due to the pandemic, but it ultimately landed in the right gear as Cruise's highest-grossing film and the second-highest-grossing movie in 2022, with $1.4 billion worldwide.

The Oscar-nominated film also marked Cruise's personal best when it crossed the $800 million mark in June 2022.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

