Tom Cruise flashes muscular abs at Hollywood landmark

Tom Cruise knows a thing or two about staying in shape.

Cruise, 61, showed off a glimpse of his toned abs while scaling the famous Hollywood sign on Saturday across a stretch of the Santa Monica Mountains in Los Angeles.

The "Mission Impossible" star hopped on top of the large white letters with a few film crew friends and lifted his black T-shirt for a quick snap.

It is not clear what Cruise was working on to get the shot, but he is known for performing his own death-defying stunts as one of Hollywood's most coveted actors.

Paramount Pictures announced in October that the eighth installment of "Mission: Impossible" would be pushed back by one year.

The studio cited the SAG-AFTRA strike as one of the reasons for halting production and moved the release date from June 28, 2024 to May 23, 2025.

It is not the first time Cruise has faced production problems on his films, especially with the action-packed "Mission: Impossible" franchise, where he stars and performs his own stunts as agent Ethan Hunt.

Production came to a grinding halt on "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" in 2017 when Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt where he jumped between buildings. He got the shot and went back to filming despite not being fully healed.

The following installment, "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One," was shut down twice due to the pandemic. In addition, Cruise faced scrutiny for leaked audio where he chastised crew members for not adhering to social distancing rules.

Forbes reported that Cruise paid $700,000 for the cast and crew to live on cruise ships, essentially creating a safe environment for the team to work without risking a COVID-19 outbreak.

"Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" earned $567.5 million worldwide and received some of the best reviews in the franchise's 27-year history.

"Top Gun: Maverick" also faced multiple setbacks due to the pandemic, but it ultimately landed in the right gear as Cruise's highest-grossing film and the second-highest-grossing movie in 2022, with $1.4 billion worldwide.

The Oscar-nominated film also marked Cruise's personal best when it crossed the $800 million mark in June 2022.