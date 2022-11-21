Expand / Collapse search
The World Cup
Published

World Cup 2022: England routs Iran in opening match with David Beckham on hand

Jude Bellingham had the starting goal and Bukayo Saka added two in the 6-2 win

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
England had no trouble putting away Iran in their first match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Monday, with soccer legend David Beckham looking on at Khalifa International Stadium.

The Three Lions piled on three goals in the first half and ended with a 6-2 victory. It’s one of the biggest defeats Iran has ever faced and the plus-four goal differential gave England a big push out of the gate.

England's Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal against Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

England's Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal against Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

England got on the board with a Jude Bellingham header in the 35th minute and once the blood was in the water, the rest of the team swarmed goal like sharks. Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling scored in the next 10 minutes to really give them an advantage at the halfway point.

All England needed to do was hold strong in the second half – and that’s exactly what they did.

Saka scored in the 62nd minute while Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish added a couple of more. England didn’t come away with a clean sheet, however. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford let one past him in the 65th minute. Mehdi Taremi was credited with the goal.

England's Marcus Rashford, left, is congratulated by teammate Harry Kane after scoring his side's fifth goal against Iran during the World Cup in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

England's Marcus Rashford, left, is congratulated by teammate Harry Kane after scoring his side's fifth goal against Iran during the World Cup in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Taremi scored a penalty in the waning moments to make it 6-2.

England gained three points with the win and got off to a good start in Group B. The U.S. will play Wales in the other World Cup matchup later Monday.

Former England player David Beckham attends the World Cup Group B football match between England and Iran in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 21, 2022.

Former England player David Beckham attends the World Cup Group B football match between England and Iran in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 21, 2022. (Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images)

Beckham played in three World Cups for England. He got the Three Lions as far as the Round of 16 in 1998. He had three career World Cup goals.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.