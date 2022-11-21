World Cup 2022: England routs Iran in opening match with David Beckham on hand

England had no trouble putting away Iran in their first match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Monday, with soccer legend David Beckham looking on at Khalifa International Stadium.

The Three Lions piled on three goals in the first half and ended with a 6-2 victory. It’s one of the biggest defeats Iran has ever faced and the plus-four goal differential gave England a big push out of the gate.

England got on the board with a Jude Bellingham header in the 35th minute and once the blood was in the water, the rest of the team swarmed goal like sharks. Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling scored in the next 10 minutes to really give them an advantage at the halfway point.

All England needed to do was hold strong in the second half – and that’s exactly what they did.

Saka scored in the 62nd minute while Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish added a couple of more. England didn’t come away with a clean sheet, however. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford let one past him in the 65th minute. Mehdi Taremi was credited with the goal.

Taremi scored a penalty in the waning moments to make it 6-2.

England gained three points with the win and got off to a good start in Group B. The U.S. will play Wales in the other World Cup matchup later Monday.

Beckham played in three World Cups for England. He got the Three Lions as far as the Round of 16 in 1998. He had three career World Cup goals.