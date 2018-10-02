‘Vice’ teaser shows Christian Bale as Dick Cheney in new Adam McKay movie

Christian Bale, is that you?

Movie director Adam McKay took to Twitter on Tuesday, sharing a teaser clip for his upcoming Dick Cheney movie, “Vice.”

Part of the footage shows Bale, 44, walking down a hallway while dressed as the 46th vice president.

“Excited to announce the VICE trailer is coming tomorrow morning - a snapshot into Dick Cheney’s wild, quiet and shadowy power,” McKay shared.

Bale’s metamorphosis involved gaining 40 pounds, eyebrow bleaching and cutting off his hair, Variety reported.

Sam Rockwell and Amy Adams are also featured in the project as President George W. Bush and Cheney’s wife, Lynne, respectively.

For McKay, present-day politics and the famous Republican are linked.

“America didn’t get to the delightful place we’re at today by accident,” the 50-year-old filmmaker told Vanity Fair, which also published several photos of Bale in the role on Tuesday.

He added, “Someone had to crack the safe first. Someone who understood power and how to manipulate it. Someone no one would notice. An ultimate insider who knew every trick in the book.”

“Vice” is scheduled to be released on Dec. 25.