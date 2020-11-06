Vanessa Hudgens wows in bikini, says 'we could all use a vacation' amid election

Vanessa Hudgens is reminiscing about vacation amid the 2020 presidential election.

Hudgens, 31, shared several bikini pictures on Instagram Thursday as a “distraction” for her fans from politics.

In one post, she wore a tiny floral bikini with body chain jewelry while she was in an ocean.

“I feel like we could all use a vacation rn,” the “High School Musical” alum declared.

VANESSA HUDGENS PUTS TONED FIGURE ON DISPLAY IN SUNNY BIKINI PIC: 'JUST A COWGIRL AND HER COFFEE'

She added: “So here’s some pics of me on vacation earlier this year.”

Hudgens received a bit of criticism although the response to her bikini photos was overwhelmingly positive.

“r u tone deaf,” one person said. Another similarly wrote, “Girl I love you sooooo much, but it isn’t the time 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

Other fans praised the actress in the comments section.

VANESSA HUDGENS SHOWS OFF TONED BODY IN CUT-OUT SWIMSUIT AFTER WORKING OUT

“giiiirl you bring heatness [sic] into November,” one fan wrote.

Another said, “OMG!!! You are hot!!!!!”

“looking good as always,” a fan told Hudgens.

Hudgens later shared another series of bikini photos of herself in a light blue bikini while swimming.

“Distractions part 2- When u tryin to get the shot but the water isn’t cooperating loool,” she captioned the post.

VANESSA HUDGENS SAYS CORONAVIRUS COMMENTS WERE 'TAKEN OUT OF CONTEXT' AFTER BACKLASH

This isn’t the first time the “Grease” star’s shared something lighthearted amid the current political limbo.

The day following the last day of voting in the election, Hudgens posted a video of her in a Catwoman Halloween costume alongside her friend as they played with whips.

“Still not over spooky season. Sorry. Lol maybe it’s cause of the election lol,” she captioned the post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, on Election Day, Hudgens advocated, “our vote matters! If you have questions OR need to report any issues at the polls, call 866-Our-Vote #electionprotection #CountEveryVote.”