Vanessa Hudgens sizzles in 'groovy' bikini snapshot: 'Loves a set'

The Instagram post has over 900,000 likes

By Julius Young | Fox News
Vanessa Hudgens just kicked summer fashion into high gear.

The actress and singer, 32, sent social media into a frenzy on Sunday when she shared an eye-popping selfie of herself donning a bright multi-colored floral bikini complete with a head wrap of the same stylish pattern – her long brunette hair draped over her shoulders.

"Loves a set," the "High School Musical" alum captioned the psychedelic snap which has over 900,000 likes on the social media platform.

According to Women's Health, Hudgens is wearing the "groovy garden" two-piece from BlackBough Swim.

Vanessa Hudgens just kicked summer fashion into high gear.

(Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images)

It took no time for commenters to point out the actress’ toned physique with one responder, writing, "Thank Lord for this blessing on a Sunday," with three fire emojis and another pressing send on a comment which reads "Hot girl summer achievement."

Actress Alexandra Shipp commented, "Daaaamn". And Vanessa's bestie and frequent workout partner, singer GG Magree commented, "HOOOOOOOOOOTTTTT."

Throughout the summer, the "Grease! Live" star has also been keeping in top shape by hiking various canyon trails, which she recently did wearing nothing but a swimsuit and combat boots.

"Adventure time," she captioned the album, adding in another post, "The hike = worth it for the hot springs."

Julius is an LA Entertainment Reporter for Fox News.

