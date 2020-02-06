Vanessa Hudgens shares #ThirstyThursday pics for second week

Vanessa Hudgens is once again strutting her stuff.

The 31-year-old actress has shared more steamy photos of herself on Instagram to celebrate "#ThirstyThursday," part of a social media trend pairing themed photos with a day of the week.

On Thursday, the "High School Musical" star shared two photos of herself to mark the occasion.

In the first photo, Hudgens wears a black silk camisole and sheer underwear while laying on a mattress.

"That details shoot tho. #thirstythursday," she captioned the photo, referencing a photo shoot for the now-defunct Details magazine.

Just hours later, the star posted a second photo, this time of herself standing under falling water.

"It was obviously raining this day and I stood under the drip coming off the roof," said Hudgens in the caption, looking slightly tense in the photo. "Freezing. But made a great pic lol #thirstythursday."

Some of the actress' famous pals offered her support in the comments.

"Mad Men" and "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" star Kiernan Shipka dubbed Hudgens the "Queen of Thirsty Thursday."

Luke Hemsworth simply wrote, "Epic!"

Alexandra Shipp, star of "X-Men: Apocalypse," said: "Oh so we just gon leave this right here then?!!!"

Hudgens also shared "Thirsty Thursday" photos last week, showing off in a black swimsuit.

"#thirstythursday y’all lol," she captioned a photo of herself in a pool, holding her hands behind her head, "I don’t really have many pics that qualify so not sure how long this will last but for now, we wet."

The photos come in the weeks following Hudgen's split with actor Austin Butler after eight years together.

An insider told People magazine that the former couple “had talked about an engagement before they split up,” adding that “they really loved each other and have been through some of their toughest life moments together."

The real reason for the dissolution was actually said to be their “busy work schedules and travel,” which “definitely put a strain on the relationship,” a source told People at the time, echoing a similar report by E! News. "They were a wonderful couple and it’s really sad that it didn’t work out,” added People’s insider.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.