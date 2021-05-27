Vanessa Hudgens hikes in a swimsuit and combat boots: 'Adventure time'

Vanessa Hudgens moved her fitness routine outside and enjoyed a hike in the mountains but her unusual outfit caught fans' attention.

The 32-year-old "Grease! Live" actress donned a burgundy swimsuit, combat boots, and a straw hat for her stroll in the sun.

"Adventure time," she captioned the album.

Hudgens' next post revealed she was making her way to a hot spring. "The hike = worth it for the hot springs," she said.

A number of commenters reacted to her barely-there outfit. "THIS is how we’re hiking now?!" one said.

"Hiking outfit protocols updated," pointed out another.

"Well that looks uncomfortable lol," joked someone else.

"Dora the explorer: big girl edition looool," laughed a user.

Hudgens didn't reveal if she was hanging out with her MLB star boyfriend Cole Tucker. The couple made their love Instagram-official on Valentine’s Day.

"Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes," Hudgens previously told Entertainment Tonight. "Zoom, you’ve got to love it."

"I am [happy]. I really am," she told the outlet. "I think that it’s also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I’ve been making that a priority, and I feel like it’s just been making magic happen all the more."

Hudgens told Drew Barrymore that she made the first move. "If I want something or someone, I’m going after them," she admitted. "I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you.’ So I think there is no shame in making the first move."

Hudgens most recently dated actor Austin Butler. They split in January 2020 after almost nine years together.