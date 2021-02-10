Vanessa Hudgens stuns in plunging black swimsuit in snow

Vanessa Hudgens made a bold statement while parading around in the snow this week.

On Tuesday, Hudgens, 31, put her swimsuit body on full display despite the low temperatures and snow on the ground.

A new photo shared to her Instagram account shows the brunette beauty wearing a plunging black one piece swimsuit, neon yellow snow boots and an oversized puffer jacket while standing in the snow against a rock wall.

"I saw @goldenbarbie wearing a bathing suit in the snow so I wore a bathing suit in the snow. 😉😝❄️," Hudgens wrote in the caption.

Matching her bright colored snow shoes is a matching yellow headband. The "High School Musical" alum's figure set pulses racing, with several of her followers taking to the comments section to praise her.

"Dead," one user reacted.

"Your (sic) so hot I actually can't handle it," another user replied.

"LOVE IT," wrote interior designer Kelly Wearstler.

In a separate Instagram Story, Hudgens gave her viewers a peek at her snow boots as she trudged through the snow. This time, Hudgens was sporting brown Gucci sweatpants as she sang, "Oh what a beautiful morning/Oh what a beautiful day" before letting out an evil laugh.

Hudgens is known for her putting her toned figure on display with bikini photos on Instagram. She made quite the statement in November ahead of the 2020 election with throwback photos from a vacation which she called a "distraction" from politics.

And at the start of last year, the 31-year-old actress celebrated her body every Thursday with flirty snapshots with the hashtag #ThirstyThursday. The social media trend gave Hudgens' followers a peek at her many different looks, including sheer ensembles, animal print designs, and little black outfits.