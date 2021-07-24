Vanessa Hudgens, Heather Graham flaunt bikini bodies while making a splash in the Mediterranean

Vanessa Hudgens and Heather Graham are turning up the heat overseas.

Hudgens and Graham were photographed making a splash in the Sardinian waters of Cagliari, Italy. Hudgens, 32, stunned in a multi-colored bikini paired with a yellow sunhat.

Graham also turned heads, showing off her stellar figure at the age of 51 in a black bikini.

The "Grease! Live" star and "Boogie Nights" actress were seen letting loose in the ocean together. Hudgens flexed her abs and struck multiple poses as Graham used a cell phone to take pictures of the star.

At one point, Hudgens playfully hopped onto a green alligator float in the ocean. A woman the duo was with also took photos of the pair side-by-side while standing waist-deep in the ocean.

Hudgens sent social media into a frenzy on Sunday when she shared an eye-popping selfie of herself donning a bright multi-colored floral bikini complete with a head wrap of the same stylish pattern – her long brunette hair draped over her shoulders.

"Loves a set," the "High School Musical" alum captioned the psychedelic snap , which has over 900,000 likes on the social media platform.

Meanwhile, Graham was busy posting pictures from her Italian getaway just days ago in an animal print bathing suit she paired with black sunglasses.

"Ocean meditation," Graham wrote in her caption at the time. The "Austin Powers" alum added an ocean wave emoji.

Graham previously credited her diet for keeping her healthy. The star stopped eating flour or sugar back in 2013.

"I’ve become one of those annoying people who’s like, 'I’m not gonna eat white flour and I’m not gonna eat sugar.' I do eat sugar sometimes, but as a broad rule, I try to just eat no sugar basically, and I have to say I feel a lot better," Graham told Refinery29 at the time. "And I will sometimes eat things with white flour, but I try to avoid white flour."

She also told the outlet at the time she was "obsessed" with yoga and once went on a yoga retreat where she did the activity four hours each day. She also is a fan of pilates and dancing.

Fox News' Julius Young and Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.