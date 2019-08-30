Stars react to death of Valerie Harper: 'She was incredibly courageous'

Hollywood was left with a huge void after the death of acting icon Valerie Harper.

Her family confirmed the news on Friday and celebrities throughout the industry turned to social media to pay tribute to the four-time Emmy winner. They remembered her as a trailblazer for women in show business.

“Sad to hear about the passing of #ValerieHarper,” wrote Robin Roberts, who has had her own intense battle with cancer. “She was incredibly courageous facing cancer with her humor and grace. Thinking of her devoted family, friends, and many fans. Like Mary Tyler Moore she could turn the world on with her smile. 🙏🏾❤️.”

Rosie O'Donnell simply wrote "valerie - rhoda - #rip," and shared a video clip from an October 1998 appearance that Harper made on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show."

Harper, who beat lung cancer in 2009, was diagnosed with a form of brain cancer called leptomeningeal carcinomatosis in 2013. The disease is incurable, and Harper was reportedly told at the time she would only have months to live. However, she survived for six years thanks to her medical care.

As news of her death spread, singer Cyndi Lauper had this to say on Twitter: “Valerie Harper passed away. She was a wonderful actress and brought me so much joy. She will be missed rip❤️."

Alyssa Milano echoed the sentiment, tweeting, “Valerie Harper was always the most gracious and the kindest actor on set. She will be missed. Rest In Peace. 💔”

Fellow actress Mia Farrow expressed her appreciation for the icon, writing, "Thank you brilliant Valerie- you gave us so much!! RIP Valerie Harper."

Academy Award-winning actress Marlee Matlin described Harper as "the epitome of strength and humor" in her tribute.

"Even when she was down she danced and showed the world that she refused to let cancer beat her," Matlin wrote. "Now Rhoda is with Mary in heaven. RIP Valerie Harper. You were the epitome of strength and humor."

Actor and producer Kevin Sorbo lamented the loss of another legend in his tweet.

"Another wonderful actor passes away. Loved this show growing up. Valerie Harper, TV's Rhoda, has died at 80."

Harper is survived by her husband, Cacciotti, whom she married in 1987, and their daughter, Cristina.