Stars are standing up for themselves against harsh critiques.

Valerie Bertinelli took to Instagram to share what she called a "PSA about filters and grey roots." In a video, she appeared frustrated about followers who had been calling her out for altering her appearance on the social media platform.

"I'm filming with no filter today because some of y'all get really bent out of shape when I choose to use a filter, which I've told you about," she began. "Sometimes I use filter, and sometimes I don't. Most of the time, I do use filter because this is me with no makeup, and this is no filter."

She held her hands up in exasperation, adding, "Oh, and another person commented that I'm wearing a wig – can you get me a wig without flipping gray roots then? Because I'm tired of getting my roots done every two weeks."

On a positive note, she said, "Thank goodness 99.9 percent of you are really kind, sweet people and don't give a flying flip whether I have roots or I put a filter on. But some of y'all need to chill out, OK? I mean seriously."

Bertinelli has been extremely open about criticism she's received over her appearance, and is often quick to use negative comments to speak out against larger issues.

Last year, she made another video in which she shared a seemingly catty comment she received on TikTok from someone who said, "The Botox looks great."

"I know you didn’t mean that as a compliment, but let’s talk about it, shall we?" she said, then admitted that she's tried Botox in the past but didn't care for it.

"You’re trying to shame me, and you’re a woman," she then pointed out. "Like, what made you go out of your way to try to shame me? I’m not the first person to try to be shamed on TikTok or Instagram or any place. So, we’re women. We have to stick together, okay? Don’t shame somebody if they want to do something, anything, to make themselves feel better as they go out into this insane, flipping crazy world, OK?"

Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt also recently addressed this kind of rude commentary, admitting in an interview last month that "aging in Hollywood is really hard." She clarified, "It's really hard because you can't do anything right."

Speaking on Michael Rosenbaum's "Inside of You" podcast, Hewitt also said "aging is a privilege" because "it means you're here. It means you're still living it." Still, she revealed that she'd had a difficult time when she shared a filtered photo of herself on Instagram and received a negative reaction.

"The picture ended up somewhere," she explained. "And a bunch of people were like, ‘Jennifer Love Hewitt is unrecognizable. She's unrecognizable and so she's gone to filters because she doesn't want us to know how bad she actually looks now in her 40s.' And I was like, ‘This is crazy.' Right?"

She continued, "So then, I did a bunch of like over-the-top, like crazy filters on my Instagram, and I was like, ‘Au Natural. No filter’ Like trying to make fun of it. And then they came after me for that… They were like, ‘Now she’s just defending herself.'"

"I realized," she lamented, "I can do no right."

When asked why she can't ignore the negative commentary, Hewitt suggested that it's an impossible task.

"To pretend that we don't [care] is a lie. We're human and yes they're known as haters," the "9-1-1" actress said. "But it's human nature to be like, ‘What do people think about me?’ I've been an actor for 36 years… You don't want to care what people think about you, but you have to care what people think about you. You want to know what's out there."

"The only reason those people bother me… I am a mother of a girl . And it's dangerous what we put on people. It's dangerous, I think, to say to women, ‘You can’t look like you're not 22 to me anymore, because I don't know how to take that.' OK, well, that's your problem! 'Cause I’m 44 and this is what I look like."

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.