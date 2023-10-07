Gwyneth Paltrow, 51, confesses her Botox injections were 'successful and unsuccessful'

Gwyneth Paltrow is candidly speaking out about her cosmetic treatments.

Paltrow, 51, shared her experience with Botox injections with fans during a brief social media Q&A, after a supporter asked, "Did you ever try botox?"

"God yes. Both successfully and unsuccessfully I’m afraid," Paltrow replied on her Instagram Story.

BRAD PITT, BEN AFFLECK AND CHRIS MARTIN ARE AMONG EXES THAT GWYNETH PALTROW SAYS SHE IS STILL FRIENDS WITH

The Marvel actress continued to answer fans’ questions as another one asked, "How does your skin look so good?"

Paltrow noted that she’s very "diligent with my skincare."

The Goop founder has been outspoken about her beauty routines in the past.

GWYNETH PALTROW RECALLS ‘90S NIGHTLIFE BEFORE SOCIAL MEDIA: ’YOU COULD DO COCAINE AND NOT GET CAUGHT'

In 2020, Paltrow was the face of the anti-aging injectable Xeomin, used to smooth out fine lines and reduce wrinkles.

The actress previously said she used the injectable, which has been described as a more natural alternative to Botox, for a few years.

GWYNETH PALTROW REVEALS RECTAL OZONE THERAPY IS THE WEIRDEST WELLNESS TREND SHE'S TRIED

Xeomin is a form of the botulism toxin, a protein that helps prevent muscle movement in places that cause wrinkles. It's injected into the forehead and brows typically. However, unlike Botox, Xeomin claims to use a purer form of the toxin.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Dealing with aging is a multi-layered experience. I take good care of my skin, hydrate and exercise, but sometimes a girl needs a little extra help," Paltrow captioned a selfie on Instagram while she discussed the product.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It’s a uniquely purified anti-wrinkle injection that does not contain any unnecessary proteins. I am a big fan," she wrote.

Meanwhile, the Oscar-winning actress has faced tremendous backlash over the years for her beliefs and comments, including drama over her "starvation diet."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Paltrow revealed she has bone broth for lunch and eats mostly veggies for dinner. After being accused of promoting starvation, Paltrow explained herself on Instagram. "I eat full meals," she insisted. "I also have days where I eat whatever I want, French fries or whatever. My baseline has been to try to eat healthy and try to eat foods that really calm the system down."

The Academy Award winner is currently married to 52-year-old producer Brad Falchuk. She shares Moses and daughter Apple with her ex-husband, Chris Martin.