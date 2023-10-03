Valerie Bertinelli's ‘vulnerable’ confession: ‘I’m wearing my fat clothes’

Valerie Bertinelli is getting real about her health – physically and emotionally.

While "purging" clothes from her closet, Bertinelli, 63, candidly spoke about getting rid of things that no longer serve her purpose.

"I found the clothes I was wearing in my very first 'Before' picture for Jenny Craig," she began in an Instagram video.

Bertinelli filmed herself wearing a pink button-up shirt and dark jeans in her "vulnerable" post.

"I have done so much emotional and mental work to recover from years of, ugh, pretending everything's okay when it wasn't."

After taking a long pause to gather her thoughts, Bertinelli continued to share her message about weight and health.

"Health is not body size. Health is not that number you see on a scale. Your worth as a human being isn't dictated by your body. It's not defined by your body. I thought I was fat the last time I wore these clothes," she stressed.

The Golden Globe winner then shook her head in disbelief and continued to reflect on her weight journey.

"I've never felt more beautiful, more at peace, more mentally and emotionally stable than I do today," she laughed. "And I'm wearing my 'fat clothes.' That's f---ed up."

Bertinelli’s comments come after she recently spoke out about being involved in a tumultuous relationship.

In the past, she recalled being "screamed at so many times and told how fat and lazy I am." She has also referred to her ex-husband Tom Vitale as "the narcissist," and made multiple comments about how she would be happy spending the rest of her life alone.

The two were together for several years before officially divorcing last November, and she has made it clear that the ending was not a happy one.

In an October interview on the "Out Comes The Sun" podcast, Bertinelli shared her perspective on finding the positive aspects of a painful experience.

"I think because that divorce was so wicked, and it's really brought me to my knees, but I think of that as a gift because I get to learn so much about myself through this," she said.

In a video she shared in June, she revealed that she had gone down a pant size — earlier this year, she shared that she had gone down a size after participating in "Dry January," a tradition in which people start the new year off without drinking alcohol for a month.



Back in 2021, the former pitchwoman for Jenny Craig spoke out about her past "buying into the diet industry" after posting an emotional video in which she reacted to a body shamer.

"Yes, I spent 6 years ‘shilling’ for Jenny Craig. (your math’s a little off)," she wrote. "I have been buying into the diet industry my whole life and then I became part of the problem, so here I am today receiving the karma of my actions."

Bertinelli concluded, "You can go ahead and judge all you like. However, I can warn you, from experience, that kind of karma doesn’t feel great either."