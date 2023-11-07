Hollywood doctor reveals the treatment celebrities are using to reverse aging, look ten years younger

A now viral heart transplant cardiologist with Hollywood patients revealed that celebrities are now using stem cell injections to extend their lifespan and create a youthful appearance that, in some cases, can make them appear ten years younger.

Dr. Ernst von Schwarz is a triple-board certified internist, cardiologist and heart transplant at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and the Heart Institute of Southern California. He is also one of the pioneering thought leaders in modern future technologies, such as stem cell therapies for chronic diseases for the heart and other organs.

He went viral when he predicted that the use of stem cells would extend human life to 120 years by the end of the decade. Schwarz now says that number could reach 150 by the middle of the century.

Speaking with Fox News Digital, Schwarz said that while aging is a natural biological process, aging is also the number one risk factor for dying because it is associated with a host of degenerative diseases.

TECH BILLIONAIRE ON JOURNEY TO IMMORTALITY SAYS THERE IS A ‘LOW PROBABILITY’ HUMANS WILL SURVIVE WITHOUT AI

In modern medicine, advanced aging is treated as a disease itself.

"If I do a heart surgery or any procedure on the heart, the number one question is how old is the patient? Because that determines the risk," Schwarz said.

He noted that over the last 20 years, there has been a shift in the medicine paradigm, moving from reactive medicine to what is known as regenerative medicine.

Reactive medicine is when someone comes to the doctor because their body hurts. They may have had an accident and the physician reacts to that injury, inflammation, infection, etc.

Today, doctors can repair damage and regenerate damaged tissues through various treatments, such as stem cells, which are not FDA-approved for any disease outside of certain forms of cancer.

No disease has ever been cured with stem cells. However, Schwarz noted that their use has seen an improvement in symptoms and the quality of life.

BOOST BRAIN HEALTH AND SLOW MENTAL AGING WITH 10 INTRIGUING TIPS FROM LONGEVITY EXPERTS

"The goal is to create an improved health and longer health span, not of the lifespan. So, we want people to be able to be active until high ages," Schwarz said.

Schwarz, who authored the book "The Secrets of Immortality," often speaks about how important it is not to believe that there is one injection or one pill that a person can take to solve their problems. Instead, what is needed is a whole lifestyle modification change, which includes diet, exercise, the discovery of nutrient deficiencies and regenerative medicine.

Despite criticism from the media, Schwarz said that anti-aging research is of "enormous value." Many people who come to him are considering skin de-aging or reverse aging.

Stem cells, Schwarz said, can have various impacts on the skin. First, they rebuild collagen under the skin layers, which helps to give the face a more viable, fuller appearance. They also help to repair epithelial cells, a type of cell that covers the inside and outside surfaces of the body and are found in skin, blood vessels and organs.

Through a process known as angiogenesis, stem cells can improve circulation by helping to build new blood vessels, capillaries and arterials, which in turn supports the healing and repair processes.

AI REVEALS CHEMICALS THAT COULD STOP AGING IN ITS TRACKS

"We have a lot of people, of course, I'm in L.A. and Hollywood. Before red carpets, they come to us a week or ten days before they get their facial stem cell injections, and a week later they glow," Schwarz said. "They look, I swear to God, they look 5 to 10 years younger."

Schwarz, who has worked with stem cells for over 20 years, said the stem cell injections should be repeated every year or 18 months and cost several thousand dollars each time.

He said the long-lasting effect can likely be attributed to the stem cells stimulating the recipient's bone marrow to produce more stem cells. If you inject stem cells, the number is doubled in the system a day later. After two or three days, those numbers have essentially quadrupled.

Many celebrities, including Harry Styles, Margot Robbie and David Beckham, have all used stem cells where the liquid is applied after a round of microneedling.

Schwarz revealed that he has a lot of patients, particularly men, who also get stem cell treatments for sexual dysfunction. Studies published by Schwarz and his team found that the benefits of the treatment lasted at least a year with one single injection.

5 HEALTHY HABITS MAY BE THE SECRET TO LIVING LONGER, FLORIDA NEUROSURGEON REVEALS

He has also seen burn victims and those with skin damage who produce excellent results with stem cells.

Despite his positive experiences with stem cell treatments, Schwarz urged potential patients to be wary of the information they find online, ask the right questions and consult trusted doctors with a long history of experience in the field.

"I wouldn't believe anything that people tell you on the web or in their marketing materials because, I mean, there are certain things which are just unknown, and the rest is really marketing," he said. "So again, I strongly believe stem cells and stem cell therapy is the future of medicine. But that business, which is out there, whether it's within the U.S. or outside, is very uncontrolled and there's no supervision."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Schwarz also addressed the criticism of stem cell therapy, urging patients to ask where the stem cells come from, whether it's the umbilical cord or placenta tissue and what hygienic measures have been taken to avoid sepsis.

"It's the wild, wild west out there, and I think what we are missing is really an oversight here from inside us rather than from the FDA," he added.