Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Entertainment Media

Valentino Garavani, legendary Italian fashion designer, dead at 93

Italian couturier's foundation announces his death at Rome home after nearly 50-year career dressing royals and movie stars

Associated Press
close
High fashion hits a high note at NYC's Couture Fashion Week Video

High fashion hits a high note at NYC's Couture Fashion Week

Latest styles for the coming year

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

MILAN (AP) — Valentino Garavani, the jet-set Italian designer whose high-glamour gowns — often in his trademark shade of "Valentino red" — were fashion show staples for nearly half a century, has died at home in Rome, his foundation announced Monday. He was 93.

"Valentino Garavani was not only a constant guide and inspiration for all of us, but a true source of light, creativity and vision,″ the foundation founded by Valentino and his partner Giancarlo Giammetti said in a statement posted on social media.

Universally known by his first name, Valentino was adored by generations of royals, first ladies and movie stars, from Jackie Kennedy Onassis to Julia Roberts and Queen Rania of Jordan, who swore the designer always made them look and feel their best.

Gwyneth Paltrow (R) and Valentino Garavani toast goops's 10th anniversary and the launch of the goop London pop-up at the Serpentine Sackler Gallery on October 8, 2018 in London, England.

Gwyneth Paltrow poses with fashion designer Valentino Garavani at a goop anniversary event in London in October 2018. (Darren Gerrish/WireImage/Getty Images)

"I know what women want," he once remarked. "They want to be beautiful."

American model Cindy Crawford and Italian fashion designer Valentino pose a day before the Valentino's Autumn/Winter Haute Couture 98 collection show in Paris on July 7, 1997.

Designer Valentino Garavani poses with American model Cindy Crawford ahead of his Autumn/Winter Haute Couture 1998 show in Paris on July 7, 1997. (THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Though Italian-born and despite maintaining his atelier in Rome, he mostly unveiled his collections in Paris, and spoke French with his Italian partner Giammetti, an entrepreneur.

Alessandro Michele, the current creative director of the Valentino fashion house, wrote in Instagram that he continues to feel Valentino’s "gaze" as he works on the next collection, which will be presented March 12 in Rome, departing from the usual venue of Paris. Michele remembered Valentino as "a man who expanded the limits of the possible" and possessing "a rare delicacy, with a silent rigor and a limitless love for beauty.’'

The designer Valentino Garavani with actress Sophia Loren, at a Valentino party, at the Park Avenue Armory, New York, New York, 1992.

Designer Valentino Garavani attends a 1992 celebration at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City with actress Sophia Loren, one of his longtime muses. (Rose Hartman/Getty Images)

Another of Valentino’s successors, Pierpaolo Piccoli, placed a broken heart emoji under the announcement of his death. Former supermodel Cindy Crawford wrote that she was "heartbroken," and called Valentino "a true master of his craft.’'

BRIGITTE BARDOT, HOLLYWOOD ICON AND ANIMAL RIGHTS ACTIVIST, DEAD AT 91

Condolences also came in from the family of the late designer Giorgio Armani, who died in September at the age of 91, and Donatella Versace, who posted two photos of Valentino, saying "he will forever be remembered for his art.’'

Designer Valentino Garavani and Donatella Versace pictured attending the funeral of Italian fashion designer Gianfranco Ferré at St. Magno Church in Legnano, Italy, on June 19, 2007.

Designer Valentino Garavani and Donatella Versace attend the funeral of Italian fashion designer Gianfranco Ferré at St. Magno Church in Legnano, Italy, on June 19, 2007. (Getty Images)

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni remembered Valentino as "an indisputable maestro of eternal style and elegance of Italian high fashion."

Never one for edginess or statement dressing, Valentino made precious few fashion faux-pas throughout his nearly half-century-long career, which stretched from his early days in Rome in the 1960s through to his retirement in 2008.

Fashion desgner Valentino (C) pose backstage with models Naja Auermann (2L), Claudia Schiffer 3rd R), Karen Mulder (2nd R) and Stephanie Seymour (R) during the Valentino Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 1995 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 15, 1994 in Paris, France.(Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Sygma via Getty Images)

Designer Valentino Garavani poses with models backstage during his Spring/Summer 1995 ready-to-wear show at Paris Fashion Week. (THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

His fail-safe designs made Valentino the king of the red carpet, the go-to man for A-listers’ awards ceremony needs. His sumptuous gowns have graced countless Academy Awards, notably in 2001, when Roberts wore a vintage black and white column to accept her best actress statue. Cate Blanchett also wore Valentino — a one-shouldered number in butter-yellow silk — when she won the Oscar for best supporting actress in 2004.

ELIZABETH TAYLOR'S CLOSE FRIEND REVEALS WHICH OF HER SEVEN HUSBANDS WAS 'THE BEST IN BED'

Valentino was also behind the long-sleeved lace dress Jacqueline Kennedy wore for her wedding to Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis in 1968. Kennedy and Valentino were close friends for decades, and for a spell the one-time U.S. first lady wore almost exclusively Valentino.

Princess Diana wears a burgundy velvet and lace dress by Valentino in Lille, France, on Nov. 15, 1992.

Princess Diana wears a burgundy velvet and lace dress by Valentino in Lille, France, on Nov. 15, 1992. (Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

He was also close to Diana, Princess of Wales, who often donned his sumptuous gowns.

Beyond his signature orange-tinged shade of red, other Valentino trademarks included bows, ruffles, lace and embroidery; in short, feminine, flirty embellishments that added to the dresses’ beauty and hence to that of the wearers.

Perpetually tanned and always impeccably dressed, Valentino shared the lifestyle of his jet-set patrons. In addition to his 152-foot (46-meter) yacht and an art collection including works by Picasso and Miro, the couturier owned a 17th-century chateau near Paris with a garden said to boast more than a million roses.

Valentino and Kendall Jenner pose at The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England.

Valentino Garavani and Kendall Jenner attend The Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on Dec. 10, 2018. (Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images)

Valentino and his longtime partner Giammetti flitted among their homes — which also included places in New York, London, Rome, Capri and Gstaad, Switzerland — traveling with their pack of pugs. The pair regularly received A-list friends and patrons, including Madonna and Gwyneth Paltrow.

"When I see somebody and unfortunately she’s relaxed and running around in jogging trousers and without any makeup ... I feel very sorry," the designer told RTL television in a 2007 interview. "For me, woman is like a beautiful, beautiful flower bouquet. She has always to be sensational, always to please, always to be perfect, always to please the husband, the lover, everybody. Because we are born to show ourselves always at our best."

Valentino was born into a well-off family in the northern Italian town of Voghera on May 11, 1932. He said it was his childhood love of cinema that set him down the fashion path.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth (C) together with Prince Philip (L) shakes hands with fashion designer Valentino (R) at Quirinal presidential palace before the state banquet with Italian President Carlo Azaglio Ciampi in Rome, Italy.

Valentino Garavani greets Queen Elizabeth II at the Quirinal Palace in Rome during her state visit to Italy on Oct. 16, 2000. (Eric Vandeville/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I was crazy for silver screen, I was crazy for beauty, to see all those movie stars being sensation, well dressed, being always perfect," he explained in the 2007 television interview.

After studying fashion in Milan and Paris, he spent much of the 1950s working for established Paris-based designer Jean Desses and later Guy Laroche before striking out on his own. He founded the house of Valentino on Rome’s Via Condotti in 1959.

  • Valentino Garavani and Brooke Shields pictured in New York City around 1982.
    Image 1 of 7

    Valentino Garavani and Brooke Shields pictured in New York City around 1982. (Sonia Moskowitz/Images Press/Getty Images))

  • Anne Hathaway, Valentino Garavani and Gwyneth Paltrow pose while attending the Los Angeles premiere of
    Image 2 of 7

    Anne Hathaway, Valentino Garavani and Gwyneth Paltrow attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Valentino: The Last Emperor" on April 1, 2009. (Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images)

  • Valentino Garavani and Victoria Beckham attend The Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on Dec. 10, 2018.
    Image 3 of 7

    Valentino Garavani and Victoria Beckham attend The Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on Dec. 10, 2018. (Darren Gerrish/BFC/Getty Images)

  • Model Karlie Kloss, Designer Valentino and model Gisele Bündchen attend the WSJ. Magazine's "Innovator Of The Year" Awards 2013 at The Museum of Modern Art on November 6, 2013 in New York City.
    Image 4 of 7

    Valentino Garavani with Karlie Kloss and Gisele Bündchen at an event in New York City on Nov. 6, 2013. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

  • Jennifer Aniston and Valentino Garavani attend the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Sunset Tower on February 24, 2013 in West Hollywood, California.
    Image 5 of 7

    Jennifer Aniston and Valentino Garavani attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2013. (Kevin Mazur/VF13/WireImage)

  • Valentino Garavani and Celine Dion attend the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2019 in Paris, France
    Image 6 of 7

    Valentino Garavani and Celine Dion attend the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2019 show in Paris on Jan. 23, 2019. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

  • Valentino and Jessica Alba attend the Valentino show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017 on October 2, 2016 in Paris, France.
    Image 7 of 7

    Valentino Garavani and Jessica Alba attend the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2, 2016. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

From the beginning, Giammetti was by his side, handling the business aspect while Valentino used his natural charm to build a client base among the world’s rich and fabulous.

After some early financial setbacks — Valentino’s tastes were always lavish, and the company spent with abandon — the brand took off.

Early fans included Italian screen sirens Gina Lollobrigida and Sophia Loren, as well as Hollywood stars Elizabeth Taylor and Audrey Hepburn. Legendary American Vogue editor-in-chief Diana Vreeland also took the young designer under her wing.

BRIGITTE BARDOT’S FINAL DAYS BEFORE HER DEATH AT 91 AS TRIBUTES POUR IN FOR FRENCH ICON

Over the years, Valentino’s empire expanded as the designer added ready-to-wear, menswear and accessories lines to his stable. Valentino and Giammetti sold the label to an Italian holding company for an estimated $300 million in 1998. Valentino would remain in a design role for another decade.

Sarah Jessica Parker stands beside fashion designer Valentino Garavani at the New York City Ballet Fall Gala in New York City, September 2012.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Valentino Garavani attend the New York City Ballet Fall Gala in New York City on Sept. 20, 2012. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

In 2007, the couturier feted his 45th anniversary in fashion with a 3-day-long blowout in Rome, capped with a grand ball in the Villa Borghese gallery.

Valentino retired in 2008 and was briefly replaced by fellow Italian Alessandra Facchinetti, who had stepped into Tom Ford’s shoes at Gucci before being sacked after two seasons.

Facchinetti’s tenure at Valentino proved equally short. As early as her first show for the label, rumors swirled that she was already on her way out, and just about one year after she was hired, Facchinetti was indeed replaced by two longtime accessories designers at the brand, Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Chiuri left to helm Dior in 2016, and Piccioli continued to lead the house through a golden period that drew on the launch of the Rockstud pump with Chiuri and his own signature color, a shade of fuchsia called Pink PP. He left the house in 2024, later joining Balenciaga, and has been replaced by Michele, who revived Gucci’s stars with romantic, genderless styles.

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Presenter Meryl Streep poses with fashion designer Valentino, honored with the Superstar Award, at Fashion Group International's 22nd Annual "Night Of Stars" at Cipriani's 42nd Street October 27, 2005 in New York City.

Meryl Streep stands beside fashion designer Valentino Garavani at a New York City awards event in 2005. (Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Valentino is owned by Qatar’s Mayhoola, which controls a 70% stake, and the French luxury conglomerate Kering, which owns 30% with an option to take full control in 2028 or 2029. Richard Bellini was named CEO last September.

A public viewing will be held at the Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti Foundation on Wednesday and Thursday, and a funeral will be held Friday in the Basilica di Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in central Rome.

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow and designer Valentino attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Valentino: The Last Emperor" at the Bing Theatre at LACMA on April 1, 2009 in Los Angeles, California

Designer Valentino Garavani and actress Gwyneth Paltrow pictured together at a Los Angeles event in 2009. (Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Barchfield is a former Associated Press writer. Barry reported from Milan.

Trending

Close modal

Continue