Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Music

Usher announces 'Past Present Future' tour will begin in August

After headlining the 2024 Super Bowl, Usher will take his new album on a tour of North America

Associated Press
Published
close
Jon Bon Jovi band members: It’s been an ‘unbelievable ride’ working with musician Video

Jon Bon Jovi band members: It’s been an ‘unbelievable ride’ working with musician

Jon Bon Jovi’s band members tells Fox News Digital at MusiCares event that the legendary musician is the ‘catalyst of the reason’ they’re able to work together for 40 years.

After two years of his popular Las Vegas residency at Park MGM, releasing his first solo album in eight years, and headlining the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, Usher will embark on a North American tour.

The R&B-pop icon will embark on his 24-city "Past Present Future" tour beginning Aug. 20 at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. It will hit many major cities in North America before concluding in Chicago at United Center on Oct. 29.

SUPER BOWL LVIII: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE GAME

The tour will also hit Baltimore; Boston; Philadelphia; Toronto; Brooklyn, N.Y.; Detroit; Denver; Los Angeles; Oakland, Calif.; Dallas; Austin, Texas; Miami; Atlanta; Charlotte, N.C. and St. Louis.

Usher rehearsing

R&B icon Usher is pictured here rehearsing to honor the late Kobe Bryant before an NBA game at Staples Center on Jan. 31, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

According to a press release, general ticket sales will begin Monday at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. A Citi and Verizon presale begins Wednesday. No openers have been announced.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Usher will take on the Super Bowl on Sunday at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. He has performed there once before — as a guest appearance with Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am in 2011.

"I got a chance to see a bit of what it felt like," Usher told The Associated Press in a recent interview. In his first Super Bowl performance, he descended from the stadium ceiling to perform "OMG" in Arlington, Texas.

Trending