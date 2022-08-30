US Open 2022: Serena Williams gains support from Hugh Jackman, Bill Clinton and more in star-studded match

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the U.S. Open tournament kicked off Monday, a stadium was packed with celebrities to witness Serena Williams in what could be her final Grand Slam tournament.

Williams, 40, revealed she may retire after this Grand Slam to focus on her personal life, including family and other business endeavors.

Williams dominated Danka Kovinić of Montenegro in straight sets in her opening match, as celebrities ranging from Hugh Jackman to Anna Wintour cheered on the tennis superstar at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Court.



TV personality Gayle King was also on the court to introduce Williams to the microphone.

US OPEN 2022: SERENA WILLIAMS DEFEATS DANKA KOVINIĆ IN STRAIGHT SETS



Other celebrities showing support at the match included Queen Latifah, Anthony Anderson and Ashley Graham.

Hugh Jackman

"Wolverine" star Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness enjoyed the evening watching William’s first-round victory at the U.S. Open.

Several photos showed the couple having intimate conversations and getting close in the stadium.



Jackman was seen placing one hand on his wife’s knee as he sported a checkered navy blue suit atop a light blue button-down. Furness rocked an all-white ensemble with an oversized button-down and matching pants.

The two watched intently, and Jackman snapped a few photos with his phone.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Anna Wintour

Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour stunned in the stands in a red floral dress, accessorized with colorful statement necklaces and black shaded sunglasses.

Wintour polished off her look with a red-orange mini purse with a gold strap and chic embellishments.

Bella Hadid

American supermodel Bella Hadid was clearly having a blast at the match, enthusiastically cheering on Williams.

Hadid, 25, wore an all-denim outfit, showcasing her figure in a corset with a white long-sleeve cropped top.

The supermodel accessorized her look with a black necklace with a large silver design that included an aqua stone. Hadid was joined by her art director boyfriend Marc Kalman on one side and rapper Offset on the other.

Rebel Wilson

Australian-born star Rebel Wilson was spotted passionately cheering with girlfriend Ramona Agruma at the match between Williams and Kovinić.

The "Pitch Perfect" alum popped in a Barbiecore dress with nude heels and a black leather top handle Hermés Birkin bag. Agruma dressed to the nines in a black dress with a laced white collar and large pearl buttons.

Mike Tyson

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson kept it casual. Tyson, 56, attended with wife Lakiha Spicer.

The boxer was all smiles in a navy blue shirt, white pants and sneakers. Spicer wore a red leopard print dress with large gold hoops and a chained necklace.

Bill Clinton

Former President Bill Clinton and Dr. Ruth Westheimer were seated next to each other to watch Williams defeat Kovinić in straight sets.

The former leader of the U.S. and the famed sex therapist seemed to be having an interesting conversation.

Laverne Cox

"Orange is the New Black" alum Laverne Cox and Beyoncé have similar fashion styles since fans mistook the actress for the "Renaissance" singer.

Cox took to Instagram Monday to address the mix-up and was a good sport about the mistaken identity.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Not me getting mistaken for @Beyonce at the #USOpen tonight then trending on Twitter as the internet cackles over the mistaken identity," the actress, 50, wrote.

She described the mix-up as "funny as hell," concluding, "Go @serenawilliams #GOAT."

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.