'Ultimate Slip 'N Slide' canceled at NBC months after 'explosive diarrhea' outbreak: report

NBC has canceled "Ultimate Slip 'N Slide" months after production of the competition series was halted due to an "explosive diarrhea" outbreak .

The show, which was going to be hosted by " Saturday Night Live " alum and comedian Bobby Moynihan and actor-writer Ron Funches, will not return to production and has been canceled in its entirety, according to People magazine.

A spokesperson for the show confirmed to Fox News last month that the Aug. 8 premiere ahead of the Olympic Summer Games closing ceremony would not be airing as scheduled.

The show initially described the premiere as a two-night event slated for Aug. 8 and Aug. 9.

Production on the Simi Valley, California, set was halted in June after a crew member tested positive for giardia , a parasite that causes diarrheal disease if swallowed.

At the time, a spokesperson for Universal Television Alternative Studios, which was producing the show, told Fox News in a statement: "The health and safety of everyone on our set is our number one priority, so out of an abundance of caution we have made the decision to stop production of Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide at the current location. We are in the process of determining next steps in order to complete production."

Water in the area was tested by a third-party lab and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and Ventura County Public Health. Results showed on June 10 that giardia was found in the surrounding area of the set.

News of the outbreak was first reported by The Wrap . The outlet, citing a person with knowledge, reported that the giardia outbreak caused 40 members of the crew to become "violently ill" with "awful explosive diarrhea." The report claims it left people "collapsing" on set and rushing to find restrooms, the outlet said.

Representatives for NBC and the show did not immediately return Fox News' requests for comment.