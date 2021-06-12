NBC's 'Ultimate Slip 'N Slide' halts production following 'explosive diarrhea' outbreak on set: reports

NBC has halted production of its upcoming series "Ultimate Slip 'N Slide" amid reports that an "explosive diarrhea" outbreak took place.

Production on the Simi Valley, California set reportedly stopped after a crew member tested positive for giardia, a parasite that causes diarrheal disease if swallowed.

Reps for the show did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment, but a spokesperson for Universal Television Alternative Studios, which is producing the show, confirmed the shutdown in a statement to People.

"The health and safety of everyone on our set is our number one priority, so out of an abundance of caution we have made the decision to stop production of Ultimate Slip 'N Slide at the current location," the spokesperson said. "We are in the process of determining next steps in order to complete production."

The outlet reports that production first shut down on June 2. Water in the area was then tested by a third-party lab, and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and Ventura County Public Health. The report claims testing showed on June 10 that giardia was found in the area.

The health agencies did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

News of the outbreak was first reported by The Wrap. Citing a person familiar with knowledge, the outbreak caused 40 members of the crew to become "violently ill" with "awful explosive diarrhea." The report claims it left people "collapsing" on set and rushing to find restrooms, the outlet reports.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, giardia "spreads easily and can spread from person to person or through contaminated water, food, surfaces, or objects." The most common way people get sick is by swallowing contaminated drinking water or recreational water, the website states.

It's unclear if the outbreak will impact the show's premiere, which is slated as a two-night event on Sunday, Aug. 8 at 10:30 pm ET, immediately following the closing ceremony of the Summer Olympics, and again on Monday, Aug. 9 at 8 pm ET.

The upcoming series will be hosted by "Saturday Night Live" alum and comedian Bobby Moynihan and actor-writer Ron Funches.

NBC describes it as "a fresh take on Wham-O’s iconic 1960s outdoor game."

"NBC is proud to be the home of some of the biggest and most outrageous physical competition shows and we’re thrilled to add this larger-than-life version of the classic backyard game to our summer lineup," said Jenny Groom, executive vice president of unscripted content at NBC Universal Television and Streaming. "What better way to celebrate all the gold medals from the Olympic Summer Games than to give everyday people the opportunity to soar down an extraordinary 65-foot-tall slippery yellow slide."