Ukraine thanks Ben Stiller, other celebrities who have met with Volodymr Zelenskyy

Ukraine thanked celebrities, including Ben Stiller, for meeting with President Volodymr Zelenskyy.

Stiller met with Zelenskyy on Monday as part of World Refugee Day.

"[Ukraine] is grateful to Hollywood stars who, despite the danger, have visited us. @SeanPenn, @LievSchreiber, Angelina Jolie, @BenStiller you are more than just an inspiration to all of us," a tweet from the country read. "Millions around the world have heard the truth from you about the struggle of the [Ukrainian] people."

The 56-year-old actor toured occupied Kyiv settlements and spoke with survivors of the occupied area of Irpin.

BEN STILLER MEETS WITH UKRAINE PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY AS A UNHCR GOODWILL AMBASSADOR

"It's one thing to see this destruction on TV or on social networks. Another thing is to see it all with your own eyes. That's a lot more shocking," Stiller said.

"What you saw in Irpin is definitely dreadful. But it is even worse to just imagine what is happening in the settlements that are still under temporary occupation in the east ," Zelenskyy responded.

Stiller posted about his visit on social media.

"It was an honour to meet President @ZelenskyyUa on #WorldRefugeeDay as part of my visit with UNHCR @Refugees to stand in solidarity with people forced to flee in Ukraine and worldwide, and bring more attention to the humanitarian situation," Stiller tweeted.

Stiller isn't the only celebrity to shed light on the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

Sean Penn was in Ukraine at the start of the conflict to film a documentary about Zelenskyy and the military forces at play. He has since returned to California.

"We met with [Zelenskyy], a man in a suit, and the next morning the Russians invaded. We went back. We were with President Zelensky and waited for him at a meeting point. And the next time I saw him, he was in camos and the world had changed," Penn previously told Fox News host Bret Baier.

Angelina Jolie visited the Ukranian city of Lviv in April. She spoke with children and others who had been displaced after the Kramatorsk railway station missile strike.