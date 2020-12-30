Tyrese Gibson announces divorce from wife Samantha after 4 years of marriage

Tyrese Gibson and his wife, Samantha Lee Gibson, have called it quits on their marriage.

The "Fast and Furious" actor shared a joint statement about the split on his Instagram on Tuesday.

"We have decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives. After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce," the joint statement from the couple begins.

The former couple, who share a daughter, Soraya, 2, tied the knot in February 2017. In their statement, the two say their "intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents."

SOLEIL MOON FRYE, JASON GOLDBERG SPLIT AFTER 22 YEARS OF MARRIAGE

"We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other. Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it’s a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else. We truly have so much love & respect for each other. We both have grown tremendously within this relationship; we have shared so many beautiful memories and moments, and we also look forward to see the amazing futures we have ahead of us individually," the statement continues.

The statement was shared with a throwback photo of Tyrese kissing Samantha on the cheek at a red carpet event.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The exes also make note of the "extremely grueling and challenging" year 2020 has been and said they wish to keep that energy "in 2020 and not take this energy into 2021."

"We would really appreciate your most sincere prayers and to respect our privacy at this time as we deal with the reality of where we are," the statement concludes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tyrese has another daughter named Shayla with his first wife, Norma Gibson, to whom he was married from 2007 to 2009.