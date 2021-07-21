Tyler Cameron confirms he's in a relationship and explains why they 'finally' kissed on the 'fifth date'

Tyler Cameron is spilling details on his relationship.

The 28-year-old "Bachelorette" alum appeared on Wednesday's episode of the "Morning Toast" podcast and revealed while discussing his upcoming book "You Deserve Better: What Life Has Taught Me About Love, Relationships, and Becoming Your Best Self" that he's currently seeing someone.

While the former Quibi star didn't mention influencer Camila Kendra – who he's been spotted out and about, even exchanging some PDA, in recent months – he did mention his "girlfriend" several times and said that it's been "seven months" since they began dating.

Cameron and Kendra, 26, were first linked to one another earlier this year.

The star also said that he prefers to go to dinner on a first date because if there's "dead air" at any point, it "probably" won't work out.

"[On] my first date with my girlfriend, we sat there for four hours and did not stop talking," he recalled. "We didn't even look at the menu, we just kept talking and I just told the waitress, ‘Just bring us whatever you think is good.’"

Cameron also said that dinner was followed up by drinks because he and Kendra "couldn't get enough of each other."

Furthermore, he shared that he believes kissing on the first date is not "a good thing."

"I tried kissing her the second date and she rejected me," he said. "I could have gotten butthurt, but I was like, ‘I like this girl, I’m gonna keep going and going and going.' By then I got trigger shy, I was scared to kiss her."

It was the "fifth date" when Cameron "finally" kissed Kendra.

These days, seven months after starting their relationship, things between the two are "going well," the reality star said. Hopefully, things stay on track, as he revealed that his "biggest goal" is to "be a dad and a husband and have family and kids."

Cameron's book, which contains information about "red flags and things that are good and bad in relationships" as he put it, has been helpful in his relationship with Kendra.

"We've gone through things as a relationship and I was reading my book and I was calling myself out for things," he admitted. "It was a good self-check on it. … I was reading it and I was like, ‘Damn, I need to walk it and talk it.’"

Kendra isn't in the book, however, as Cameron explained that he finished writing it before even meeting her.

"You Deserve Better" will be available on July 27.