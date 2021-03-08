Twitter wants Oprah Winfrey to interview Britney Spears next

After Oprah Winfrey's tell-all interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aired on Sunday night, social media called for the legendary TV host to sit down next with Britney Spears.

During her 3-hour-plus interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, there was no question off limits as the couple discussed their version of what happened over the last four years which led to them stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

Many people who watched couldn't help but draw parallels between Markle's tabloid experience and how Spears was treated by the media. The pop star's battle was highlighted in the eye-opening New York Times documentary, "Framing Britney Spears."

Now, fans want Winfrey to speak with Spears to get her side of the story.

"OPRAH, DO BRITNEY SPEARS NEXT," one fan tweeted.

"Me waiting for Oprah's interview with Britney Spears next," agreed another.

"All I could think of when watching is how incredible it would be for Britney to do a tell all interview with Oprah. Someday," wrote someone else.

Many people said they were "manifesting" for the interview to happen one day soon.

"I get wanting to have oprah do britney next but as long as she is under the conservatorship she has zero control over what interviews she is able to do/what she is even able to say in interviews," pointed out someone else. "As long as she is out of control of her own life there is no safe way for her to voice her experience outside of the courtroom."

In "Framing," Spears' conservatorship battle is debated as well as the downfalls of the singer's superstardom.

The conservatorship -- a legal guardianship giving her father, Jamie Spears, control over her finances and everyday life -- sparked the "#FreeBritney" movement with fans calling for her to be released from the legal agreement.

The New York Times program also led fans of the star to speak out against Justin Timberlake and Diane Sawyer for the way they treated the pop star in the past.

In February, a judge decided Spears will remain under a conservatorship overseen by her father Jamie and Bessemer Trust Co.

