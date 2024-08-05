'Twin Peaks' director David Lynch cannot leave his home due to emphysema diagnosis

"Twin Peaks" director David Lynch revealed an unfortunate health diagnosis that has stalled his career.

In an interview with Sight & Sound, the 78-year-old director said, "I’ve gotten emphysema from smoking for so long and so I’m homebound whether I like it or not."

"I can't go out," he continued. "And I can only walk a short distance before I'm out of oxygen."

He noted that "now, because of COVID, it would be very bad for me to get sick, even with a cold."

Emphysema is a lung condition that can cause shortness of breath, and according to the Cleveland Clinic, usually develops after years of smoking.

"Smoking was something that I absolutely loved but, in the end, it bit me," he admitted, professing a love for smoking. "…nothing like it in this world is so beautiful. Meanwhile, it's killing me. So I had to quit."

Lynch is known for his dark and sometimes surreal storytelling in films like "Eraserhead," "Blue Velvet," and "Mullholland Drive."

Over the course of his career, the director, writer and occasional actor has earned four Oscar nominations and five Emmy nominations, among dozens of other awards.

Unfortunately, due to his emphysema, the legendary director feels he is unlikely to work again, at least in person.

"I would do it remotely if it comes to it," he told the outlet, but said, "I wouldn’t like that so much."

Reps for Lynch did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Lynch’s last feature film was 2006’s "Inland Empire," starring Laura Dern and Jeremy Irons.

In 2017, he revived "Twin Peaks" for a third season on Showtime, with the 18-episode "Twin Peaks: The Return."

According to The Independent, Showtime in 2018 said they were willing to produce more episodes when Lynch was ready.

"We’re thrilled we did ‘Twin Peaks,’ absolutely thrilled," programming president Gary Levine said on the Television Critics Association press tour, according to the outlet.

He added, "The work was extraordinary, the fan reaction was extraordinary," and said "the door is always open" for more "Twin Peaks" or other projects.

Lynch has completed several short films, including 2017’s "What Did Jack Do?" which appeared on Netflix.

The "Dune" director does have some hope for a few upcoming projects, including his long in development screenplay "Antelope Don’t Run No More."

"We don’t know what the future will bring," he said of the project.

He also spoke about an animated film he began working on with "The Nightmare Before Christmas" writer Caroline Thompson, called "Snootworld" with Deadline earlier this year.

"Just recently, I thought someone might be interested in getting behind this, so I presented it to Netflix in the last few months, but they rejected it," Lynch said. "Old-fashioned fairy tales are considered groaners: apparently, people don’t want to see them. It’s a different world now, and it’s easier to say no than to say yes."