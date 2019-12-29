Twins who starred on 'My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding' found dead in UK, reports say

[Editor's note: This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).]

Billy and Joe Smith, twins who appeared on the British reality series "My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding," have died, according to multiple reports. They were 32.

Per Us Weekly, citing investigators, the bodies of two men in their 30s were discovered around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Dibden Lane, Sevenoaks, U.K.

A cause of death has yet to be announced, but police said, “the incident is not being treated as suspicious" and investigators were compiling a report for the coroner, People magazine reported.

Us Weekly and TMZ reported their deaths were due to an apparent joint suicide.

Paddy Doherty, who won season 8 of "Celebrity Big Brother" and also starred on "My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding," paid tribute to the twins on Facebook.

"Two good looking boys, God bless their souls," he said. "That’s a terrible, terrible tragedy... There’s always worse than yourself…Pray for the boys' family, the boys' mother and father, help them be strong and get through this."

Kristina Delaney, Billy Smith’s partner, also wrote a heartbreaking tribute. "Hardest day of my life," she wrote. "RIP my perfect bill you were so pure so lovely. You made me the happiest girl. Did everything for me showed me love i never had💔💔."

Family member Phoebe Charleen Smith told the U.K. outlet Mirror Online: "My cousins were loved all over the world, as you can see," in reference to the outpouring of social media tributes.

According to The Sun, the twins appeared in the third series of the show.