Departed
Published

George Michael's sister Melanie dead at 55 on third anniversary of his death

By Alex Matthews | The Sun
George Michael’s sister died on Christmas Day – on the three-year anniversary of the popstar's own tragic death.

Melanie Panayiotou, 55, was found at her home in North London, by her older sister Yioda.

It is understood Melanie had suffered a short illness before she passed away in hospital early on Wednesday evening.

GEORGE MICHAEL THROUGH THE YEARS

George Michael accepts one of his three American Music Awards during ceremonies in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Alan Greth)

Yioda called 999 and an ambulance attended.

Police were called as a matter of routine and established there were no suspicious circumstances.

Melanie's family have asked for "privacy" in a statement through their lawyer, John Reid.

FORMER WHAM SINGER GEORGE MICHAEL DEAD AT 53

George Michael performs at the "Concert of Hope" to mark World AIDS Day at Wembley Arena in London. (AP/Gill Allen)

Mr. Reid said: "We can confirm that very tragically Melanie has passed away suddenly.”

“We would simply ask that the family's privacy be respected at this very sad time."

Music icon George died aged 53, of natural causes at home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Dec. 25, 2016.

GEORGE MICHAEL CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED

Members of the pop group Wham!, Andrew Ridgley, right and George Michael at the premiere of the film 'Dune.' (Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

An inquest later revealed had died from heart failure and liver disease.

The troubled star left most of his £97.6million estate to Melanie and his other sister Yioda.

George was particularly close to Melanie, a hairdresser, who traveled the world with him at the height of his fame.

A source said his family were “absolutely devastated” at her death.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.