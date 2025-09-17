Move Back
Trump meets with Prince William, Kate Middleton and King Charles during Windsor Castle arrival
The Trump administration begins its second State Visit to Britain with a royal welcome from Prince William, Kate Middleton, King Charles and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle.
- Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla, right, receive President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump as Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales look on, as they arrive at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Wednesday Sept. 17, 2025.read more
- U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for a state visit at Windsor Castle.read more
- Kate Middleton shakes the hand of President Donald Trump.read more
- King Charles III reacts as he greets President Donald Trump, accompanied by Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, upon their arrival in the grounds of Windsor Castle.read more
- President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are greeted by Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales.read more
- Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, greets the Trumps on the Windsor Estate.read more
- President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are greeted by Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, upon their arrival at the grounds of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on September 17, 2025, for the start of a second State Visit.read more
- Kate Middleton and Prince William accompany President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump as they arrive for a state visit.read more
