  Published
    8 Images

    Trump meets with Prince William, Kate Middleton and King Charles during Windsor Castle arrival

    The Trump administration begins its second State Visit to Britain with a royal welcome from Prince William, Kate Middleton, King Charles and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle.

  • Donald Trump, Melania Trump greeted by King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Catherine
    Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla, right, receive President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump as Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales look on, as they arrive at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Wednesday Sept. 17, 2025.
    Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP / AP Images
  • Donald Trump and Melania Trump
    U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for a state visit at Windsor Castle.
    Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kate Middleton shaking hands with Donald Trump
    Kate Middleton shakes the hand of President Donald Trump.
    IAN VOGLER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • King Charles and Donald Trump
    King Charles III reacts as he greets President Donald Trump, accompanied by Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, upon their arrival in the grounds of Windsor Castle.
    IAN VOGLER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Prince William and Kate Middleton greet Donald and Melania Trump
    President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are greeted by Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales.
    AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kate Middleton
    Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, greets the Trumps on the Windsor Estate.
    AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kate Middleton, Prince William, Donald Trump and Melania Trump
    President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are greeted by Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, upon their arrival at the grounds of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on September 17, 2025, for the start of a second State Visit.
    AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kate Middleton, Prince William, Donald Trump and Melania Trump
    Kate Middleton and Prince William accompany President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump as they arrive for a state visit.
    AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
