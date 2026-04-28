Trump ‘set the tone’ as King Charles 'commanded the space' at White House: experts

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President Donald Trump was at his "very best" on Monday when he welcomed King Charles and Queen Camilla to the White House on Monday, an expert told Fox News Digital.

"Across both sides of the Atlantic people are holding their breath in anticipation of a thawing of political differences as King Charles weaves his conciliatory magic and President Trump standing in stature and praise for his royal visitors," royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner explained. "This was the president at his very best. His was quite an emotional speech, spoken at times with humor and passion."

He added that Britain still sees the U.S. as its "greatest ally," although political differences have caused a "strain on the special relationship."

Charles and Camilla arrived in Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon and were met outside the White House by the president and first lady Melania Trump.

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Turner called the "pomp and circumstance" of members of the U.S. military marching by as the president and king watched "glorious."

"Then surveying the troops and the quiet one hour behind the scenes private discussion enabled both men to speak openly but with grace and curtesy on both sides," he added.

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British royals expert Hilary Fordwich noted that while Trump wasn’t "deferential, he hosted respectfully, which summed it up."

"President Trump made what seemed like an impromptu comment initially regarding the very ‘British weather’ to which" Charles "nodded and smiled, so that comic gesture went over well," she said.

While their greeting was mostly choreographed, Fordwich said the men managed more "impromptu moments."

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"At times they looked rather like naughty school boys chatting in the back of the class," Fordwich joked. "This came across as very natural and struck a brilliant balance between the dignity requisite during the ceremonial start versus their spontaneous chatter indicative of their unique personal warmth."

"While President Trump, confident and in command, certainly set the tone with guiding gestures," Charles "remained restrained, diplomatic and composed, adapting and following all of Trump's prompts, apropos for such an occasions," Fordwich said.

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Royal commentator Meredith Constant said that "seeing the Marching Bands play the anthems for both countries, which serve as a stark reminder of how intertwined the two countries are, is always moving."

Charles was also able to hold his own with Trump, she added.

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"I noticed during Trump's welcome address that even though he was standing and giving the speech, Charles commanded the space," she said. "He was seated behind Trump and looked very at ease, in his element, attending any world event with any world leader."

It reminded her that even though "his mother was the longest-serving British monarch, Charles was the longest-serving Prince of Wales and has a lot more experience than his less than three years on the job as king would suggest."

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Charles addressed Congress on Tuesday and held a bilateral meeting with Trump before attending a state dinner hosted by the president at the White House.

He is expected to head to New York on Wednesday and lastly, go to Virginia for several events on Thursday.

The visit comes at a time when political tensions are high between the U.S. and U.K. due to the war in Iran.