King Charles to meet Mamdani in New York during US state visit next week

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King Charles III will meet with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani during his state visit to the U.S. next week, his office confirmed to Fox News Digital on Saturday.

The king and the mayor will attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the 9/11 memorial in New York City on Wednesday.

The meeting will come after the king is greeted by President Donald Trump at the White House after he arrives in Washington, D.C., on Monday.

The king and Queen Camilla will join the president and first lady Melania Trump for a private tea at the White House soon after landing at Joint Base Andrews and receiving a military arrival ceremony.

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On Tuesday the king and the president will hold a bilateral meeting and Charles is also expected to address Congress, the first British monarch to do so since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1991.

The evening will end with a state dinner at the White House before the king and queen leave for New York on Wednesday.

"The Mayor will not meet privately with King Charles," Mamdani’s press secretary Joe Calvello told Fox News Digital. "He was invited to join a number of New York elected officials next week at a wreath laying at the 9/11 memorial with members of the British royal family."

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Sixty-seven British citizens were killed on 9/11.

The king will leave for his last stop, Virginia, on Thursday, where he’ll meet with indigenous and Appalachian cultural groups and attend a block party celebrating 250 years of American independence.

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On Thursday, Trump told a BBC reporter he believes the king’s visit will "absolutely" ease current tensions between the U.S. and the U.K. that escalated over Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s reluctance to join Trump’s military action in Iran.

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"I know him well, I've known him for years. ⁠He's ​a brave man, and he's a ​great man," Trump told the BBC, adding that his and Camilla's visit will "absolutely be a positive."

Trump made his last state visit to Britain in September, which included a state dinner at Windsor Castle.