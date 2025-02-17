Prince William views Trump relationship as key to monarchy's future: expert

Prince William is determined to maintain what Winston Churchill once described as the "special relationship" between the United States and Britain.

A source recently told The Telegraph that the Prince of Wales, who is heir to the British throne, holds a "really powerful, really important" influence on the future of that "special relationship" between the two nations. According to the insider, the father of three’s emerging relationship with President Trump is the "key" to making that possible.

"For William, this is part of his preparation for kingship," Shannon Felton Spence, a former British public affairs official, told Fox News Digital.

"It is a test of his ability to engage with world leaders he may not personally align with, to navigate egos and expectations, and to ensure that Britain remains at the center of global power dynamics," she shared about the 42-year-old. "The queen did this for 70 years. Now, it’s his turn."

British royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that she believes Trump's "family values align directly with Prince William's."

"[Trump] has been explicit in his disdain of Harry, referring directly to his betrayal of Queen Elizabeth II which he considers ‘unforgivable,’" Fordwich pointed out.

The president, 78, recently told the New York Post that he isn’t interested in deporting Harry, who famously left Britain with his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020, eventually settling in Montecito, California.

The Duke of Sussex is in hot water after conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation filed a lawsuit last year against the Department of Homeland Security to have his immigration records released following Harry admitting to illegal drug use in the past in his 2023 memoir "Spare."

"I don’t want to do that," Trump told the outlet. "I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible."

Conversely, Trump praised William, with whom Harry has a long-running feud, as a "great young man."

Trump met with the Prince of Wales in December in Paris when the two attended the reopening of the Notre Dame cathedral following its devastating fire.

Shannon Felton Spence noted that meetings between the heir and the president are essential, especially as William prepares to be king.

"For William, this meeting is not about politics; it’s about ensuring Britain remains relevant in Trump’s Washington," Felton Spence explained. "It is proving, in real time, the unique usefulness of the monarchy. No other US ally has anything like this to offer. While presidents and prime ministers come and go, the royal family provides a continuity of relationship that no elected official can."

"[For Trump] a connection with the Prince of Wales — soon to be king — offers something different: legacy, tradition, and a sense of permanence," she shared.

"Would a friendship between William and Trump directly influence policy? Likely not. But it keeps Britain top of mind, offering a personal connection that could matter when critical decisions arise. Trump’s White House runs on access and relationships, and the UK can’t afford to be on the outside looking in."

"William will understand it," Felton Spence continued. "He will understand that this is exactly the kind of quiet, behind-the-scenes diplomacy his grandmother mastered — relationships that weren’t about personal preference, but about duty to the Crown and the nation.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard agreed.

"Prince William will follow in the footsteps of the hugely admired late Queen Elizabeth II, who showed how to keep up lifelong relationships with U.S. presidents," Chard told Fox News Digital. "Queen Elizabeth taught Prince William the skills of leadership on a weekly basis from an early age. She shared her pearls of wisdom, which served him well as the future heir to the throne."

"A big plus is that William is more likely to be seen as neutral, as opposed to King Charles having made certain thoughts clear over the years, and more likely to be accused of impartiality."

Trump previously told the U.K.’s Express that Harry had "betrayed" the queen, referring to his royal exit and airing out his grievances.

"I wouldn’t protect him," he told the outlet. "He betrayed the queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me."

Trump also said the royal family had been "too gracious" to Harry after "what he has done."

The Telegraph reported that William has his eyes set on the monarchy's future. He is said to be more focused on building relationships with world leaders, including Trump.

"[The prince] realizes the important role he and his family play," a palace source told the outlet. "It’s important that we’re not involved in day-to-day politics, but when the time is right and there’s an ask for support from His Majesty’s government, the prince is happy to play his role and support where needed. There is a definite willingness to support where there is an ask."

Roya Nikkah, the royals editor for the U.K. Times, wrote that Trump "publicly relishes" his growing friendship with William. Trump has described the young royal as "a good man… doing a fantastic job."

During their sit-down in December, the pair exchanged "fond memories" of the queen, who passed away in 2022 at age 96.

"Why does the Donald take such different approaches to the king’s two sons?" Nikkah wrote.

"Trump probably calculates that taking sides in a royal rift aligns him with the brother higher in the pecking order, who is more useful to him on the global stage. The president is also an ardent fan of top-tier royalty. As the next monarch, William holds the key to the pomp and pageantry Trump admires."

"Harry closed the door on all that when he moved to California," she shared. "To Trump, he is just a celebrity. And not just to Trump: a recent Ipsos poll found only 21 percent of Britons considered Prince Harry more a member of the royal family than a celebrity."

Nikkah also pointed out that there’s no sign of a "royal reconciliation" between Harry and William. Royal experts previously told Fox News Digital that a relationship between the brothers has been "nonexistent" since Harry and Meghan left.

"It is well known that President Trump has a tremendous regard for the royal family and a special relationship is being coerced [between him] and Prince William," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital.

"I covered the event of the president meeting the queen and other members of the royal family… I saw first-hand how gracious he was to them. And of course, he received full presidential honors, too. Britain is trying every means possible to create good relations with the president… Thus, William is a vital connection."

But for Felton Spence, a connection with the US president means more than friendship to the royal family as it looks to its future and relevancy.

"In a time when US alliances are shifting and Trump is reshaping American foreign policy around personal loyalty, the monarchy’s soft power is proving not just relevant, but essential," she said.

William isn’t the only one who reportedly wants to stay on Trump’s good side.

The Telegraph reported that King Charles III's relationship with the president has been "carefully, quietly maintained" over the years. The monarch, an avid letter writer, has kept up his personal correspondence "to the delight of Trump and his wife Melania."

The king, 76, is following in the footsteps of his late mother, who maintained "lifelong relationships with U.S. presidents."

"The late Queen Elizabeth II ‘was always present in the background of transatlantic diplomacy,’ according to Woody Johnson, the former US Ambassador to the U.K.," said Fordwich.

"She wrote to past U.S. presidents, keeping up correspondence with them after they left office. This tradition was continued by the then-Prince Charles who maintained a regular letter-writing correspondence with President Trump, even when many shunned him once out of office."

"This went a long way to maintaining the special relationship King Charles III enjoys with President Trump, further deepened by Prince William, who sees President Trump as the path to the future," Fordwich added.

"King Charles is known as a prolific letter writer, forging long-lasting relationships," chimed Chard. "He has paved the way for Prince William to take over the reins when necessary."

"[Prince William’s] tenacious approach aligns with his dutiful, dedicated approach to the monarchy. He is very much the statesman, making strategic decisions that will benefit the crown and future essential relationships."

It’s believed that Trump’s admiration for the British monarchy goes further back. His mother, Mary Trump, who was originally from Scotland, had great affection for the late queen.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said that the late matriarch, who passed away in 2000 at age 88, was "a staunch monarchist."

In 2019, Trump told Fox News that he had "such a great relationship" with the queen, noting that the two were "laughing and having fun" when they met. It’s a warm relationship, royal experts say, that both sides will be determined to keep.

"Trump's love of Britain and the monarchy and King Charles’ regular thoughtful contact with Trump behind the scenes has led to a bond which, if carefully maintained, will further bloom," said Chard.

"A path enabling a clear friendly line of communication is essential to successful U.S. and U.K. relations. There may be a slight rocky relationship politically, but one thing's for sure. Trump… reveres the ancient institution."