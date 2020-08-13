Trump attorney's jab comparing Kamala Harris to Marge Simpson ignites Twitter controversy

Cartoon matriarch Marge Simpson has become the unlikely subject of a political debate online and "Simpsons" fans can't get enough of it.

A Twitter controversy ensued on Thursday when President Trump's attorney Jenna Ellis claimed Kamala Harris, D-Calif., has one big thing in common with the iconic TV mom, voiced by Julie Kavner.

"Kamala sounds like Marge Simpson," Ellis tweeted of Joe Biden's running mate after the Democratic candidates attended their first campaign event together.

Marge Simpson quickly began trending, prompting a variety of hilarity and outcry from "Simpsons" fans. Several came to the defense of the animated character while others piled on Trump's adviser.

"I hear people trash talking my queen," one Twitter account wrote with a bunch of pics of an enraged Marge.

"Marge Simpson -- loyal, proud, beloved, the enduring conscience of Springfield, and not here for bulls--t. Sounds good to me," Charlotte Clymer, a former Clinton staffer, tweeted in response to Ellis.

"You mean the competent woman who always has to clean up the mess made by the lazy guy? That Marge Simpson?" another questioned Ellis.

Others stressed that Ellis' dig wasn't necessarily an insult.

"Calling Kamala Harris Marge Simpson is about the coolest thing you can do for her," one user said.

"Wait... what's wrong with Marge Simpson? She's thoughtful, kind, funny & she's got great hair! Plus, she's got that sexy rasp. Marge is a well rounded American woman, unlike the Trumpy female misogynists. Mean girls to the extreme," said another, lambasting the Trump adviser.

Another person called Ellis' mockery of Harris the "clumsiest slur," writing that Harris does "not sound" like Marge and even if she did, it would be "more of a compliment."

Ellis was dubbed "vulgar" by other users, with one person claiming that Marge is "smart but compassionate" unlike the attorney.

"What a joke!" the frustrated user continued.

Ellis, however, took the slams in stride and even clapped back with another remark decrying Harris as a veep contender.

"Marge Simpson is trending and liberals are outraged and vociferously protecting.....Marge. Probably because Kamala's terrible record speaks for itself and is indefensible. But great pick, Joe! Sorry, Marge," Ellis added.

Harris did not interject herself into the social media controversy but there were some onlookers who sided with Ellis' analysis.

"She is Marge Simpson," one person wrote. Another agreed, writing, "She really does sound like Marge Simpson."