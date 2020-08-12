Jessica Chastain reveals Kamala Harris doll her daughter, 2, plays with: 'Hello, madam vice president'

Jessica Chastain’s 2-year-old daughter views vice-presidential pick Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as a superhero.

The “Interstellar” star revealed on Tuesday that her daughter, Guiliette, plays with a Harris doll.

“Queen Veep <3 @JoeBiden choose [sic] @KamalaHarris as his running mate and me & my kid are HERE FOR IT,” Chastain, 43, tweeted along with a video showing off the doll of the California senator.

In the video, also shared to her Instagram, the “Molly’s Game” star explained, “So a lot of kids play with Marvel characters and Barbies, and, you know, that’s fine, but my kid? She plays with superheroes.”

“Hello, madam vice president,” Chastain said while holding up the doll.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced Tuesday his vice presidential pick would be Harris, his former opponent in the presidential primary.

Harris served as San Francisco’s district attorney from 2004 to 2011 and California’s attorney general from 2011 to 2017. Since 2017, the lawyer has served as the junior United States Senator of California.

