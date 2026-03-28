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Trump critics Kathy Griffin and Rosie O'Donnell 'threw it all away' to fight president, Adam Carolla says

The comedian made the remarks on 'The Adam & Dr. Drew Show,' adding he disliked Obama but 'didn't give up on life' to oppose him

By Emily Trainham Fox News
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Adam Carolla thinks some people simply pay President Donald Trump too much mind.

The comedian spoke about certain public figures' apparent fixation on Trump during a conversation with Dr. Drew Pinsky on a recent episode of "The Adam & Dr. Drew Show," saying that some politicians and celebrities have given up too much just to argue with the president.

"You're a politician, and you think, ‘I’m going to make change, and I'm going to stand up for this and I'm going to fix that,' and all you're doing is fighting with Trump," he said.

ROSIE O'DONNELL QUIETLY RETURNS TO US AFTER ABANDONING COUNTRY OVER TRUMP'S VICTORY

Close up photo of Adam Carolla

Adam Carolla spoke about some public figures' apparent fixation with Trump on his podcast with Dr. Drew Pinsky. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

"That's all you do. Gavin Newsom, Karen Bass – their full-time job is just fighting Trump … it's no longer what they want to do, it's ‘what does Trump want to do?’, then ‘I’m going to go fight Trump.'"

Pinsky agreed, and Carolla continued, "Rosie O'Donnell, you wanted to do comedy at some point, right? Now you sit and you fight Trump. And Kathy Griffin, you wanted to do comedy, and you both could do it at a high level, but you threw it all away to fight Trump. Could you imagine?"

A split image with one photo showing Kathy Griffin gesturing to Rosie O'Donnell and another showing Adam Carolla smirking with his arms crossed

Carolla says that Kathy Griffin and Rosie O'Donnell have sidelined their comedy careers to "fight Trump." (Getty Images)

The "Man Show" host remarked, "It's like, I didn't like Obama, but I didn't give up on life to fight Obama."

Pinsky said that the kinds of people Carolla mentioned might not have a person in their lives who would say, "Hey, hey, what are you doing?" because otherwise, he suggested, "it would be hard to keep doing it month after month."

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Carolla theorized that that kind of person "would be expelled from that person's life if they started asking questions."

He imagined a conversation between O'Donnell and this kind of friend, in which the theoretical friend asks O'Donnell what she has planned for the day, and she answers, "I'm going to go hit my vlog and do a tirade against Trump." 

Rosie O'Donnell smiles in front of plants

O'Donnell moved to Ireland following Trump's 2024 victory. (Stefanie Keenan)

"How about we play pickleball instead?" he imagined the friend saying, then, as O'Donnell, responded, "Get out of here."

"It's got to be so unhealthy, unpleasant," Pinsky said. "But it must be rewarding in some way because they keep doing it, right? It gives them meaning."

Carolla went on to make an argument that because comedians use their brains instead of their brawn, they can sometimes find their thoughts going in "a bad direction."

"If you're a comedian, and you have some downtime, and you're no longer hitting the boards, you know what I mean?" he said. "You got money in the bank, and you can kind of have your afternoons off, and you don't need to go out and hit mics that night, then that mind will start wandering on you."

Dr. Drew Pinsky walking outdoors in Los Angeles, California.

Pinsky said it must be "unhealthy" and "unpleasant" to focus so much energy on disliking someone. (jfizzy/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

He continued, "What you need to do at that point is go build a gazebo. You need to get up and get out … you need a project."

Carolla explained, "When the brain is not constantly working in some sort of support of some goal … it starts turning. And that's a problem."

O'Donnell has consistently spoken out against Trump on social media and in interviews she's given after moving from the U.S. to Ireland following the 2024 presidential election.

Rosie O'Donnell and Donald Trump

O'Donnell and Trump have been feuding for decades. (Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Sky & NOW; Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images)

She's demanded his removal from office numerous times, and in a 2025 interview, she admitted that she'd promised her therapist she'd quit making posts about Trump on social media, but she wasn't able to follow through.

Griffin recently declared herself "uncanceled" nearly 10 years after creating a firestorm when she shared a photo of herself holding a bloody mask designed to look like Trump's head.

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Kathy Griffin in New York City in October 2025.

Griffin frequently slams Trump on various platforms. (Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images)

She previously told her podcast listeners to take the time to speak to neighbors and to "find out if they're MAGA or not," because it's important to know "who's on our team."

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Fox News Digital has reached out to O'Donnell, Griffin, Newsom and Bass.

Emily Trainham is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

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