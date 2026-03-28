Trump critics Kathy Griffin and Rosie O'Donnell 'threw it all away' to fight president, Adam Carolla says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Adam Carolla thinks some people simply pay President Donald Trump too much mind.

The comedian spoke about certain public figures' apparent fixation on Trump during a conversation with Dr. Drew Pinsky on a recent episode of "The Adam & Dr. Drew Show," saying that some politicians and celebrities have given up too much just to argue with the president.

"You're a politician, and you think, ‘I’m going to make change, and I'm going to stand up for this and I'm going to fix that,' and all you're doing is fighting with Trump," he said.

ROSIE O'DONNELL QUIETLY RETURNS TO US AFTER ABANDONING COUNTRY OVER TRUMP'S VICTORY

"That's all you do. Gavin Newsom, Karen Bass – their full-time job is just fighting Trump … it's no longer what they want to do, it's ‘what does Trump want to do?’, then ‘I’m going to go fight Trump.'"

Pinsky agreed, and Carolla continued, "Rosie O'Donnell, you wanted to do comedy at some point, right? Now you sit and you fight Trump. And Kathy Griffin, you wanted to do comedy, and you both could do it at a high level, but you threw it all away to fight Trump. Could you imagine?"

The "Man Show" host remarked, "It's like, I didn't like Obama, but I didn't give up on life to fight Obama."

Pinsky said that the kinds of people Carolla mentioned might not have a person in their lives who would say, "Hey, hey, what are you doing?" because otherwise, he suggested, "it would be hard to keep doing it month after month."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Carolla theorized that that kind of person "would be expelled from that person's life if they started asking questions."

He imagined a conversation between O'Donnell and this kind of friend, in which the theoretical friend asks O'Donnell what she has planned for the day, and she answers, "I'm going to go hit my vlog and do a tirade against Trump."

"How about we play pickleball instead?" he imagined the friend saying, then, as O'Donnell, responded, "Get out of here."

"It's got to be so unhealthy, unpleasant," Pinsky said. "But it must be rewarding in some way because they keep doing it, right? It gives them meaning."

Carolla went on to make an argument that because comedians use their brains instead of their brawn, they can sometimes find their thoughts going in "a bad direction."

"If you're a comedian, and you have some downtime, and you're no longer hitting the boards, you know what I mean?" he said. "You got money in the bank, and you can kind of have your afternoons off, and you don't need to go out and hit mics that night, then that mind will start wandering on you."

He continued, "What you need to do at that point is go build a gazebo. You need to get up and get out … you need a project."

Carolla explained, "When the brain is not constantly working in some sort of support of some goal … it starts turning. And that's a problem."

O'Donnell has consistently spoken out against Trump on social media and in interviews she's given after moving from the U.S. to Ireland following the 2024 presidential election.

She's demanded his removal from office numerous times, and in a 2025 interview, she admitted that she'd promised her therapist she'd quit making posts about Trump on social media, but she wasn't able to follow through.

Griffin recently declared herself "uncanceled" nearly 10 years after creating a firestorm when she shared a photo of herself holding a bloody mask designed to look like Trump's head.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She previously told her podcast listeners to take the time to speak to neighbors and to "find out if they're MAGA or not," because it's important to know "who's on our team."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to O'Donnell, Griffin, Newsom and Bass.