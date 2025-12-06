Rosie O'Donnell's Trump obsession continues unabated from Ireland as friends beg her to 'disconnect'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rosie O’Donnell is sounding the alarm about her ongoing fixation with President Donald Trump.

The 63-year-old, along with some of her friends and family, spoke to the Washington Post about her move to Ireland after Trump's reelection last November, and one thing was made clear from the article: she "can't resist" speaking about Trump.

O’Donnell told the outlet that she promised her therapist the Wednesday before Thanksgiving that she would refrain from posting about Trump for two days.

ROSIE O'DONNELL FIRES BACK AFTER TRUMP RENEWS THREAT TO REVOKE HER US CITIZENSHIP

It fell apart within hours.

A longtime friend, Jennifer Kopetic, was described as "annoyed" when she told O'Donnell during a recent visit, "Roseann, you’ve got to detach. You’ve got to disconnect."

She vowed again — three days this time — telling her 1.2 million Instagram followers she was "gonna try again to not give him a minute of me." However, she failed that attempt, too.

O’Donnell has said her emotional spiral began the moment Trump was elected.

"I felt on the verge of crying … when he got elected," she previously told an Irish TV audience in March, explaining she feared a second term.

The former talk show host said her concerns were personal. A lesbian mother of five — with her youngest, 12-year-old Clay, identifying as nonbinary and diagnosed with autism — O’Donnell feared what she saw as Trump-era hostility toward LGBTQ Americans and the potential gutting of federal support for special-education programs.

ROSIE O’DONNELL SAYS DAUGHTER BLAMES TRUMP FOR FORCING THEIR FAMILY'S MOVE OUT OF AMERICA

The Washington Post reported that during Trump’s first term, she channeled her anxiety into more than 200 angry digital portraits of the former president on her iPad, labeling him "Moron," "Loser" and "Liar."

That kind of "obsessed" focus on Trump is exactly what convinced O’Donnell she had no choice but to leave the U.S.

Her brother Eddie, who is helping with her Irish citizenship application, called her move abroad "the best decision she’s made… honestly."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.

O’Donnell’s recent remarks came after she said the political stress she carries is spilling into her family — especially her daughter, who she said blames Trump for uprooting their lives.

"My daughter is now saying, ‘Damn him. Damn Trump,’" O’Donnell said during an appearance on "The Jim Acosta Show."

According to O’Donnell, her daughter hit their table in frustration, shouting: "He made us move for our own safety … and now he’s destroying the country."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

O’Donnell acknowledged the difficulty of trying to keep her daughter shielded from the chaos while still being honest about why they left.

"She hears everything. She recognizes what’s going on," she said.

The comedian added she’s ready to step back from political combat.

"Somebody can tap me out… I did 22 years. I don’t need to do any more."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The White House wasted no time responding to O’Donnell’s renewed attacks.

"Rosie O’Donnell clearly suffers from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, and it’s better for the entire country that she decided to move away," White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital earlier this week.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

O’Donnell moved to Ireland after claiming Trump threatened to strip her of U.S. citizenship.

In October, she announced she was pursuing Irish citizenship, citing her grandparents’ roots and her desire for distance from American politics.