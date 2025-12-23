Expand / Collapse search
Rosie O’Donnell

Rosie O'Donnell demands Trump's removal from office over Kennedy Center honor in latest tirade

White House previously said O'Donnell suffers from 'severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Trump pokes fun at Rosie O'Donnell after she flees US Video

Trump pokes fun at Rosie O'Donnell after she flees US

President Donald Trump criticized Rosie O’Donnell during his White House meeting with Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rosie O’Donnell’s long-running feud with President Donald Trump flared up again after the Kennedy Center board voted to rename the iconic venue "The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts."

In a TikTok video shared with her 2.9 million followers, the comedian and former talk show host delivered a blistering rant from Ireland, where she now lives, unveiling a new nickname for Trump.

O’Donnell titled her video "Saturday Night Ramble," opening with reflections on her Christmas celebrations. 

ROSIE O'DONNELL'S TRUMP OBSESSION CONTINUES UNABATED FROM IRELAND AS FRIENDS BEG HER TO 'DISCONNECT'

Rosie O'Donnell and President Donald Trump split

Rosie O'Donnell previously revealed that she moved to Ireland just before President Donald Trump's inauguration. (Getty Images)

The monologue quickly pivoted to the subject of Trump as she refused to even say his name, repeatedly referring to him instead as "It."

"The Kennedy Center debacle. It has gone too far. It is seriously unwell. It needs to be removed from office. It, the nameless blob of negative energy. It," O’Donnell said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.

Rosie O'Donnell and Donald Trump

Rosie O'Donnell and Donald Trump have been feuding for years. (Getty Images)

The outburst marks another chapter in O’Donnell’s yearslong fixation on Trump, which has continued unabated since his time in the White House — even from thousands of miles away. 

O’Donnell previously told The Washington Post she promised her therapist the Wednesday before Thanksgiving she would refrain from posting about Trump for two days. That promise fell apart within hours.

Construction on the Kennedy Center in Washington DC

Workers install Donald J. Trump's name above the current signage on the Kennedy Center on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo)

She "can't resist" speaking about Trump, the outlet reported.

That kind of "obsessed" focus on Trump is exactly what convinced O’Donnell she had no choice but to leave the U.S.

Rosie O'Donnell speaks at event

Rosie O'Donnell has been one of President Donald Trump's most prominent critics in the entertainment industry. (Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

The White House has previously responded to O'Donnell’s comments on Trump.

"Rosie O’Donnell clearly suffers from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, and it’s better for the entire country that she decided to move away," White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital at the time.

