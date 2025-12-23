Rosie O'Donnell demands Trump's removal from office over Kennedy Center honor in latest tirade

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rosie O’Donnell’s long-running feud with President Donald Trump flared up again after the Kennedy Center board voted to rename the iconic venue "The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts."

In a TikTok video shared with her 2.9 million followers, the comedian and former talk show host delivered a blistering rant from Ireland, where she now lives, unveiling a new nickname for Trump.

O’Donnell titled her video "Saturday Night Ramble," opening with reflections on her Christmas celebrations.

ROSIE O'DONNELL'S TRUMP OBSESSION CONTINUES UNABATED FROM IRELAND AS FRIENDS BEG HER TO 'DISCONNECT'

The monologue quickly pivoted to the subject of Trump as she refused to even say his name, repeatedly referring to him instead as "It."

"The Kennedy Center debacle. It has gone too far. It is seriously unwell. It needs to be removed from office. It, the nameless blob of negative energy. It," O’Donnell said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.

The outburst marks another chapter in O’Donnell’s yearslong fixation on Trump, which has continued unabated since his time in the White House — even from thousands of miles away.

O’Donnell previously told The Washington Post she promised her therapist the Wednesday before Thanksgiving she would refrain from posting about Trump for two days. That promise fell apart within hours.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She "can't resist" speaking about Trump, the outlet reported.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

That kind of "obsessed" focus on Trump is exactly what convinced O’Donnell she had no choice but to leave the U.S.

The White House has previously responded to O'Donnell’s comments on Trump.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Rosie O’Donnell clearly suffers from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, and it’s better for the entire country that she decided to move away," White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital at the time.