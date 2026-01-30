Kathy Griffin tells fans to find out which neighbors are 'MAGA' and organize ICE resistance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Kathy Griffin is encouraging her followers to find out who is and is not "MAGA" in their communities so they can band together and resist U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"Those of you that are awake, that see what’s going on, what do you think the solution is? I think the murder of Renee Good, the murder of Alex Pretti, putting children on planes and taking them to detention centers — which are really concentration camps. Call it what it is, they’re concentration camps in the United States of America in 2026," Griffin said Tuesday on her YouTube show, "Talk Your Head Off with Kathy Griffin."

Tensions over ICE have increased after the death of Renee Nicole Good, who was shot and killed earlier this month by an ICE agent after she allegedly attempted to ram an officer with her vehicle after refusing to exit it.

Protests against federal agents have continued to escalate since the Border Patrol killing of Alex Pretti Jan. 24.

"So, take that in, and I know you don’t want to participate in something radical," Griffin said. "I don’t either. I wish I could just go on the road and do my funny stories about celebrities or making fun of politicians, but not even have to acknowledge this, but it is happening all around you. It’s happening around you."

Griffin then urged her fans to investigate who in their neighborhoods is "MAGA or not" so they can organize to resist ICE.

"I live in Los Angeles. It’s happening at targeted places in Los Angeles," she said. "And I think it’s time to talk to the neighbors in real life. It’s time to talk to your neighbors, find out if they’re MAGA or not."

She said it is important to know "who’s on our team."

"Sorry, but we have to know who’s on our team and start to plan," Griffin said. "Is there a way we can do something as a community? When I hear from my followers in Minnesota, they describe a very sophisticated channel of a system of things that they do to help one another. And they use encrypted apps and, like I said, everyone has whistles and honks their horn, but they organize in small groups."

Earlier this month, ICE reported that it has had an over 1,300% increase in assaults, a 3,200% increase in vehicle attacks aimed at officers and an 8,000% increase in death threats.

Griffin then credited the tactics being used against ICE to the George Floyd era. Floyd, a Black man, died after he was handcuffed and pinned down by a White police officer in Minneapolis May 25, 2020.

"And they have told me that they learned this from the George Floyd incident, because George Floyd was murdered 20 blocks away from these other murders, roughly," Griffin said.

"And, so, they said they learned a lot from that experience. So, I’m just telling you guys, live your life, but be conscious of this. And if you’re silent, you’re complicit. Sorry, I know I’m being a judgy b----, but that’s how I feel."

