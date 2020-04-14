'Trolls World Tour' becomes the biggest digital new release thanks to coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

With theaters closed across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, Universal Pictures’ “Trolls World Tour” just became the biggest digital debut of all time.

“Trolls World Tour” was the first film from a major studio to debut on digital platforms on the same date as its theatrical release, a call the studio made in the wake of theater closures. Although it also played in 21 drive-in theaters over the weekend that have remained open, Universal Pictures’ decision to release the film to rent on most video streaming platforms for $19.99 paid off in a big way.

The animated sequel featuring the voices of Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick was No. 1 on all the major platforms, including Apple, Amazon and Comcast. FandangoNow also said the release of “Trolls World Tour” helped the service have its best weekend ever. It was also its most preordered film ever.

According to Deadline, the family-friendly animated sequel unseated “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” as the studio’s top opening day digital performer by doing 10 times more business. Although no official numbers have been released, sources told the outlet that the “Trolls” sequel raked in between $2 million and $3 million in the U.S. on its opening day.

“Trolls World Tour” is even on track to do better in its first week of digital release than “Avengers: Endgame.”

While the animated kids' film is obviously being graded on a curve due to the coronavirus pandemic, it marks a worthwhile test for Universal to see how much audiences are willing to pay to avoid the theater altogether and watch a high-profile new release from the comfort of their own homes.

As for whether or not the movie is actually good or just an oasis in the desert of new releases that have been pushed back to 2021 due to the pandemic, Yahoo reports that reviews are mostly positive. The filmmakers leaned heavily on the music for this installment, allowing the story to be intercut with entertaining musical numbers from big stars such as Rachel Bloom, Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, Anderson Paak and the K-pop band Red Velvet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.