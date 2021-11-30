Kings' Tristan Thompson has Grizzlies fan ejected over Kardashian comments: report

A Memphis Grizzlies fan was ejected from Sunday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings after reportedly making comments about the Kardashians directed at forward Tristan Thompson.

The incident came during the fourth quarter when Thompson, who shares a three-year-old daughter with Khloe Kardashian, became visibly upset with a fan sitting courtside. According to TMZ Sports , he pointed the man out to security and officials and after speaking with the fan, he was booted from the arena.

Drew Hill, a Grizzlies beat writer for The Daily Memphian, later tweeted out that the fan was thrown out for making comments about the Kardashians.

"Per multiple people around the fan that was thrown out of the Grizzlies game tonight, he was tossed because he was making comments about the Kardashian family in the direction of Tristan Thompson."

Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry told reporters after the game that incidents like this show the thin line between being a fan and "inappropriate" behavior.

"I think (when) you pay for a ticket you’ve got a right to boo guys, you’ve got a right to cheer for your team … but inappropriate things should never be what anyone should say," he said, via The Sacramento Bee .

"I don’t think it needs to be talked about or anything, but obviously it’s not anything that I’m going to tolerate people saying to my players, I know that, not without intervening and asking them to be removed," Gentry added when asked to elaborate on what was said.

"They can say anything they want to me or they can boo and do everything they want with the players, but there’s no room for saying inappropriate things in a sporting event. That’s not why you’re there."

Thompson and Kardashian have had an on-again-off-again relationship for years with several cheating rumors at the center of each breakup. The couple recently split over the summer.