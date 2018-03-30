Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fox & Friends Blog
Published
Last Update March 30

Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF

By | Fox News

From the website:

"Taking part in Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF is easy. It can be as simple as going door to door on Halloween or as creative as holding a pumpkin-carving contest with your class, friends or entire community. "

Click here for more information