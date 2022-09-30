Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa spotted kissing, ignite dating rumors

Trevor Noah and singer Dua Lipa sparked romance rumors after they were spotted apparently enjoying a date Wednesday night.

Noah, 38, and Lipa, 27, dined at the Jamaican spot Miss Lily's, located in the East Village neighborhood of New York City.

The two were photographed kissing while they said their goodbyes outside the restaurant.

Lipa wore a black leather jacket paired with wide leg jeans. She accessorized the outfit with tiny leopard print heels and a snakeskin purse. Noah took an all-black route and threw an olive jacket over top.

TREVOR NOAH ANNOUNCES EXIT FROM ‘THE DAILY SHOW’ AFTER SEVEN YEARS

A witness claimed the pair seemed "into each other" throughout the meal.

"They were quietly sat away from everyone else at restaurant," a witness told the Daily Mail.

"It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal. They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces and on the second kiss with hugs."

Representatives for Noah and Lipa did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

The news of Noah's date came shortly before he announced his exit from "The Daily Show." He has hosted the satirical news show on Comedy Central for seven years.

Before his date with Lipa, Noah was in a relationship with actress Minka Kelly. The two began dating amid the coronavirus pandemic. The pair briefly broke up in May 2021 but were back together by September 2021.

Noah and Kelly called it quits in May 2022.

A source told People magazine the comedian was "too focused on work and didn't have enough time for a relationship."

"He's back in the dating game as well," the source added.

Lipa was previously linked to Anwar Hadid. The pair first sparked relationship rumors in July 2019 but debuted their romance in November 2019. The pair dated until their breakup was confirmed in December 2021.