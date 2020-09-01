Trevor Noah, Minka Kelly in ‘serious’ relationship and living together: reports

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly are reportedly dating, according to multiple outlets.

“The Daily Show” host and “Friday Night Lights” star have not publicly confirmed their relationship, although it is said to be “serious.”

"They're very happy," a source told People on Monday.

They added: "It's a very serious relationship."

Another source told E! News Noah, 36, and Kelly, 40, have been dating for “several months.”

The insider also reported that the comedian and actress have been living in his New York City apartment during quarantine.

The couple is “getting serious,” the source told the outlet.

Kelly previously dated Jesse Williams amid his divorce battle with Aryn Drake-Lee. The couple split in January 2018. She also famously dated then-Yankees star Derek Jeter, from 2008 to 2011.

Noah’s last relationship was with Jordyn Taylor. They were last linked in 2017, but it is unclear when they broke up.

The pair have both been advocates for social justice reform amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

In May, Noah, who is from South Africa, gave a viral speech on “The Daily Show” in reaction to the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and the Amy Cooper incident.

“What's really interesting about what's happening in America right now is that a lot of people don't seem to realize how dominoes connect — how one piece knocks another piece that knocks another piece, and in the end creates a giant wave," he said.

Noah continued: "Each story seems completely unrelated, and yet at the same time, I feel like everything that happens in the world connects to something else in some way, shape, or form. And I think that this news cycle that we witnessed in the last week was a perfect example of that. Amy Cooper, George Floyd, and the people of Minneapolis.

"I don't know what made that video more painful for people to watch. The fact that that man was having his life taken in front of our eyes, the fact that we were watching someone being murdered by someone whose job is to protect and serve, or the fact that he seemed so calm doing it," Noah said of the video of Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck, resulting in his suffocation.

He added: "There was a Black man, on the ground, in handcuffs, and you could take his life, so you did. Almost knowing that there would be no ramifications."

Chauvin has since been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. The other three officers involved in the incident have been fired.

Kelly also got vocal about justice reform in a lengthy post on Instagram in May.

“I don’t believe any of these men ever consented to be instruments of political enlightenment and I’m sorry it’s taking these videos for the world to see what’s been happening all along,” she said of Floyd and Cooper’s encounter with Christopher Cooper.

“The Roommate” star continued: “As we all know, what’s happening isn’t new, photographic evidence is. So now, (very) slowly but surely, people are being held accountable.

“I’m sorry for the countless other innocent men and women who were brutally murdered that we don’t hear about, that don’t go viral,” she added. “I’m sorry for the inflicting trauma it causes black people to have to watch black bodies lynched on video time and time again.”

Kelly concluded: “I’ll stay aware of what I am doing other than continuing to post and repost #Justicefor hashtags to make progressive change. I’ll continue to look for other ways and resources to help end violence against black men and women, both by police and by citizens.”