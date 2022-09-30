Trevor Noah’s ‘Daily Show’ tenure was ‘profound disaster’ that failed to fill Jon Stewart’s shoes, critics say

"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah has announced he will soon leave the program, saying his "time is up," but critics don’t believe his time ever came as he lacked the influence and appeal of his predecessor.

Noah was named host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" in 2015 upon the departure of Jon Stewart, who anchored the left-leaning news satire program for 16 years, but Noah failed to resonate with viewers. In 2013, with Stewart behind the desk, "The Daily Show" averaged 2.5 million viewers. In recent months, Noah failed to average even 400,000.

"This was a profound disaster. That’s not my opinion. It’s all in the numbers in terms of comparing viewership between the Stewart era and Noah era. And since the show was so predictable, it almost never created the viral buzz Stewart’s did," Fox News contributor Joe Concha told Fox News Digital.

Concha joked that despite the poor viewership, "Noah will be carried off the field in celebration like Rudy was at Notre Dame as some kind of hosting hero by the usual suspects in media reporting," once he officially exits the program because he is beloved by agenda-driven liberals.

"Trevor Noah was never able to fill the shoes that Jon Stewart had left for him at the desk at ‘The Daily Show.’ Even conservatives loved Stewart as a host, whereas Noah was significantly more divisive and lacking the same authenticity in the role," comedian Tim Young told Fox News Digital.

"Stewart was influential and is to this day," Young continued. "Noah by comparison may move the needle at leftist conventions, but nothing more."

Young believes the South African native was "miscast in a role that was designed for an American" distrustful of their own government who could express themselves through humor.

Upon the news of Noah leaving the program, NPR published a list of his "most memorable moments" over the past seven years. The list only featured four moments, and one of them was his first appearance when he paid tribute to his predecessor.

The fact that "Noah often went viral for his critiques of former President Trump" also made the memorable moments list, while the remaining two were interviews he conducted. That Noah was anti-Trump hardly made him stand out in the late-night arena, as fellow comedians like Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, John Oliver and Seth Meyers openly detest the former president.

"America doesn't need or want a lecture on wokeness from anyone, they want humor," Young said. "Many people remember Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert's segments mocking the laws governing SuperPacs - very few can recall a Noah segment."

During the Noah era, a new late-night option emerged when Fox News launched "Gutfeld!" in 2021, offering viewers a rare, non-liberal program in the historically progressive genre. Greg Gutfeld’s program quickly became a serious competitor in the late-night world and has crushed "The Daily Show" in viewership.

In 2022, "Gutfeld!" has averaged over two million nightly viewers compared to only 374,000 for "The Daily Show," a 437% advantage.

Outkick columnist Bobby Burack blasted the "Daily Show" host in a scathing piece celebrating the end of Noah’s era.

"The problem with Noah is that he isn’t funny. You’d think humor would’ve been a requirement to host a political satire show. Unfortunately, it wasn’t for Noah," Burack wrote.

"Even if you agree with his narrow worldview, you couldn’t say this guy ever got creative with the jokes," Burack continued. "The days of seeing the ‘Daily Show’ commercials with Noah’s grossly repetitive jokes -- which seem to appear across all channels -- are numbered. Whoever replaces Noah, we assure you they will not be less funny. Make ‘The Daily Show’ Funny Again."

A Comedy Central spokesperson told Fox News Digital, "We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years. With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on next steps. As we look ahead, we’re excited for the next chapter in the 25+ year history of ‘The Daily Show’ as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them."

