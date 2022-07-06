Expand / Collapse search
New York
Travis Scott pauses NY concert to keep attendees safe months after 10 people died at his Astroworld Festival

The rapper faces several lawsuits connected to the Astroworld trampling deaths last year

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Travis Scott, whose Astroworld Festival in Houston last year led to the trampling deaths of 10 people, paused his July 4th set at an outdoor concert in Coney Island Monday after he saw fans climbing on top of a metal lighting structure to get a better view, according to reports. 

"We need y’all to get down," the "Sicko Mode" rapper said to fans sitting on top of the truss after stopping the performance, according to video obtained by TMZ. 

Travis Scott performs at E11EVEN Miami on July 03, 2022 in Miami, Florida. 

Travis Scott performs at E11EVEN Miami on July 03, 2022 in Miami, Florida.  (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

Scott is facing several lawsuits connected to the Astroworld deaths that occurred last November when concertgoers surged toward the stage.  

Scott maintains he didn't know what was happening in the crowd in Houston while he was onstage. 

TRAVIS SCOTT SUED BY PREGNANT ASTROWORLD CONCERTGOER WHO CLAIMS SHE LOST BABY AFTER BEING TRAMPLED 

On Tuesday, a representative for Scott told the New York Post of Scott's Coney Island Art Walls’ Independence Day show that the rapper is "committed to doing his part to ensure events are as safe as possible so that fans can have fun, and he encouraged fans to listen to requests from security and climb down from the lighting structures so that everyone would be able to safely enjoy last night's performance." 

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston during which 10 people died.

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston during which 10 people died. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Scott took some time off after the tragedy but has started performing again, including at the Billboard Music Awards in May and in Miami on Saturday. 

"My brother, just make sure you’re OK," Scott said at the Coney Island show as a fan dressed as Spider-Man started to climb down from the truss. 

"If everybody’s OK let me hear ‘hell yeah!’ If everybody wants to party let me hear ‘hell yeah!’" the rapper told to the audience in a call and response after the fans came down. 

ASTROWORLD: A LOOK AT WHAT HAPPENED AT THE TRAVIS SCOTT PERFORMANCE

FILE - Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. Concertgoers described mounting anticipation for the headline rapper that led people to a push toward the stage, leading to the deaths of 10 people. 

FILE - Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. Concertgoers described mounting anticipation for the headline rapper that led people to a push toward the stage, leading to the deaths of 10 people.  ( Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

After the fans climbed off the truss he asked concertgoers who were packed at the front of the stage to "take two steps back" before restarting the show.  

Scott was scheduled to perform at the Day N Vegas festival in September, which would have been his first headlining event at a large venue since Astroworld, but the show was canceled for logistical reasons. 

