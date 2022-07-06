Travis Scott pauses NY concert to keep attendees safe months after 10 people died at his Astroworld Festival

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travis Scott, whose Astroworld Festival in Houston last year led to the trampling deaths of 10 people, paused his July 4th set at an outdoor concert in Coney Island Monday after he saw fans climbing on top of a metal lighting structure to get a better view, according to reports.

"We need y’all to get down," the "Sicko Mode" rapper said to fans sitting on top of the truss after stopping the performance, according to video obtained by TMZ.

Scott is facing several lawsuits connected to the Astroworld deaths that occurred last November when concertgoers surged toward the stage.

Scott maintains he didn't know what was happening in the crowd in Houston while he was onstage.

On Tuesday, a representative for Scott told the New York Post of Scott's Coney Island Art Walls’ Independence Day show that the rapper is "committed to doing his part to ensure events are as safe as possible so that fans can have fun, and he encouraged fans to listen to requests from security and climb down from the lighting structures so that everyone would be able to safely enjoy last night's performance."

Scott took some time off after the tragedy but has started performing again, including at the Billboard Music Awards in May and in Miami on Saturday.

"My brother, just make sure you’re OK," Scott said at the Coney Island show as a fan dressed as Spider-Man started to climb down from the truss.

"If everybody’s OK let me hear ‘hell yeah!’ If everybody wants to party let me hear ‘hell yeah!’" the rapper told to the audience in a call and response after the fans came down.

After the fans climbed off the truss he asked concertgoers who were packed at the front of the stage to "take two steps back" before restarting the show.

Scott was scheduled to perform at the Day N Vegas festival in September, which would have been his first headlining event at a large venue since Astroworld, but the show was canceled for logistical reasons.