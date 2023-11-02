Travis Kelce plays into joke that Taylor Swift 'put me on the map'

For many Taylor Swift fans, they still don't seem to be aware that her rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce is one of the top tight ends in football.

As the singer and athlete have embarked on a whirlwind romance that has captivated the media the past few months, a hilarious narrative that Swift put Kelce "on the map" has been circulating on social media. The trend grew popular on TikTok, where women would frequently tease their male partners, likely sports fans, by saying how great it was that Swift had given an NFL player notoriety.

The trend became so prevalent that it worked its way back to Kelce.

In an episode of his "New Heights" podcast with older brother and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, the men critiqued Halloween costumes submitted by fans that are inspired by the brothers. One couple on TikTok dressed up as Taylor Swift and a map of the United States.

"Oh my f---ing gosh," Travis says, as he watches the TikTok video live. "Whoa – I did not expect that," Jason adds.

To add to the hilarity of the video, the man is dressed as Swift in a sparkly leotard while the woman wears a map. She asks her partner to add something she forgot – a cutout of Kelce's head – onto her costume.

"He is a well-known athlete," the man exclaims when he gets in on the joke. The caption of the video read, "He needs to calm down," a direct nod to Swift's popular track "You Need to Calm Down."

"I love how they had the ‘calm down.' Alright, one, two, he put – He?" Kelce said before recognizing his flub. "She put me on the map. She put me on the map right there in the video… That's so good, man," the eight-time Pro Bowler quipped. "The commentary… godd--- that was golden… That was well done. You get a round of applause for that one. I enjoyed that," Kelce said.

This past summer, Kelce hinted on the podcast that he might be into Swift. A few months later, reports emerged that the duo were hanging out. Speculation only grew after Swift started showing up to Kelce's games, often seated with his mother, Donna. Swift was noticeably absent from the Kansas City Chiefs game in which Kelce's team lost to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Swift is currently getting ready for the international leg of her Eras Tour.