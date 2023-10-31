Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Halloween costume wins friends a top prize: See their rendition of the stars

Unexpected duo entered a Florida Halloween costume contest — and won

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Halloween costume scores friends free dinner after winning contest Video

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Halloween costume scores friends free dinner after winning contest

Steve O'Brien and Bucky Kosek won a Halloween costume contest in Florida after dressing up as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The pair documented their dress-up occasion in a video that now has nearly 10 million TikTok views. See the duo in action!

With new couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce making headlines virtually every week for their outings across the country, it’s no shock that the couple now has become one of the most popular Halloween costume options this year. 

One pair of friends, however, took things to the next level to compete in a local costume contest ahead of the spooky holiday. 

Two men, Steve O’Brien, 58, and Bucky Kosek, 38, dressed up as the popular duo after O’Brien’s wife mentioned to them the idea of the pair wearing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attire this year.

After originally saying no for 30 consecutive days, O’Brien said he finally gave in, as SWNS reported.

"I thought it would be a lot of effort to pull it off," he said. "I changed my mind when I realized we would win hands down if we did pull it off — and a few beers were involved."

Halloween Taylor and Travis costume

Steve O'Brien (right) and friend Bucky Kosek (left) won first place at a Halloween costume contest with a DIY Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce couple's costume.  (SWNS)

O'Brien — a data analyst from Santa Rosa, Florida — wore a full face of makeup, a blonde wig and a varsity football jacket with the number "87" on the back to represent Swift. 

Kosek, on the other hand, wore a Kelce jersey and a pair of sunglasses. 

Taylor and Travis dress up

The Halloween costume idea came from O'Brien's wife, who said the two men would win the contest if they dressed as Taylor and Travis.  (SWNS)

The "couple" made sure to document their costume in a video, which shows the friends walking into the room hand-in-hand and mimicking the couple’s mannerisms. (SEE the video at the top of this article.)

"Everyone burst out laughing when they saw them."

The TikTok video has nearly 10 million views and over one million likes in just the first four days of posting. 

The pair ended up winning the local contest and won a free dinner for their extreme Halloween efforts, as SWNS reported. 

Taylor and Travis dress up

O'Brien's costume as pop star Taylor Swift included a full face of makeup — and the pair of pals won a free dinner for their Halloween efforts. (SWNS)

O’Brien’s wife, Tanika, told SWNS that her husband ended up taking it seriously — even asking her to do his makeup. 

"He insisted I do his makeup," she noted. "I just basically did my usual look on him, and it worked great."

Tanika O’Brien said the partygoers loved the costume and couldn’t stop laughing at the unexpected pair. 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Two friends dressed up as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift and won a local Halloween costume contest. See the pictures!  (Getty Images)

"Everyone burst out laughing when they saw them," she recalled.

"As soon as they walked in, the other contestants told us we’d won — they said, ‘Well done, you won Halloween,’" she said. 

Fox News Digital reached out for further comment. 

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 