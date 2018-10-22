Tracy Byrd's keyboard player hospitalized after lighting rig crashes during performance

Tracy Byrd's keyboard player was injured when a lighting rig crashed to the stage as the singer was wrapping up a show in Texas on Saturday night.

Vernon Emshoff was taken to the hospital once the band was able to lift the light rig off of him and his gear. Taste of Country station 97.3 the Dawg reports that Emshoff required stitches for wounds to his head and was later released.

The incident took place at the Brazoria County Fair, just south of Houston.

Television station KTRK obtained cell phone footage of the incident. Viewers see Byrd setting his guitar down and then an entire rack of lights toppling over onto the keyboardist. The metal portion that holds the lights appears to just miss him but it's clear he's trapped as band members lift the rig, Emshoff emerges.

Bass player Kyle Hebert writes on Facebook, "To all of my other musician friends out there, double-check that all rigging has been anchored properly before you get on stage to perform. As freak as this accident was, it could have been prevented. That’s the part that makes us all angry."

The Brazoria County Fair provided KTRK the following statement: "The incident last night is very unfortunate and we are continuing an investigation as safety is a top priority at the Brazoria County Fair. It is our understanding that the injured band member has received treatment and we pray for a speedy recovery."

Byrd did have a show on Sunday night in Florida and performed without the keyboard player, 97.3 the Dawg reports.