At Democratic National Convention, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus among stars added to lineup

The Democratic National Convention is set to have four stars join its lineup.

Eva Longoria, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington and Julia Louis-Dreyfus will all participate. Longoria is the first to appear on Monday, with Ross on Tuesday, Washington on Wednesday and Louis-Dreyfus on Thursday, according to Deadline.

On the opening night of the Democratic National Convention, former first lady Michelle Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and other Democratic luminaries are set to make the case for their presumptive nominee, Joe Biden.

THE 2020 DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION: WHAT TO KNOW

“I know Joe,” Michelle Obama said in selected remarks released before the convention kicks off. “He is a profound, decent man guided by faith.”

Many of the speeches during this week’s DNC have been prerecorded as the coronavirus pandemic has upended the traditional pomp and circumstance of the major parties’ nominating convention and forced the parties to go digital amid strict social distancing guidelines.

CARDI B INTERVIEWS JOE BIDEN ABOUT RACISM, FREE EDUCATION

“[Biden] knows what it takes to rescue our economy, beat back a pandemic and lead our country,” the former first lady said. “And he listens. He will tell the truth and trusts science. He will make smart plans and manage a good team, and he will govern as someone who has lived the life the rest of us can recognize.”

The 2020 DNC will also include a variety of musicians, headlined by Billie Eilish and John Legend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Also performing will be Leon Bridges, Billy Porter, The Chicks who are formerly known as The Dixie Chicks, among others.

Fox News' Andrew O'Reilly contributed to this report